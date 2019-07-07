7 Tech Stocks That Are Helping Us Live Longer

These companies are changing our lives. One of the biggest challenges for modern medicine and technology is to prolong the…

One of the biggest challenges for modern medicine and technology is to prolong the human lifespan and make life easier and better for all of humankind. Genomics, big data, artificial intelligence, medicinal breakthroughs and advanced food and nutrition will all play a role in the future of humanity. Bank of America estimates the market for improving longevity and transforming humanity will be worth $610 billion worldwide by 2025. Several of the biggest global tech companies will play critical roles in the next generation of the human race. Here are seven tech stocks to buy that will help build the future human.

Alphabet (ticker: GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet-backed Calico is focused primarily on combating aging and prolonging human life expectancy. Verily is the division of Alphabet devoted to studying life sciences. Projects include smart shoes, smart lenses, tricorders, nanoparticles, continuous glucose monitoring devices and other futuristic solutions. In addition, Alphabet’s DeepMind joint venture with Moorfields Hospital is an AI project devoted to predicting eye disease. Bank of America analyst Justin Post says investors shouldn’t be concerned about a possible antitrust breakup, which could even potentially unlock value for investors. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $1,350 price target for GOOGL stock.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon is another example of a big U.S. tech stock with an eye on health. Amazon has partnered with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A) to form Haven, a nonprofit health care company with the initial goal of improving care for the companies’ employees. In addition, Amazon’s PillPack is an online pharmacy with the goal of delivering medication to customers on a monthly basis. Post says Amazon is a transformational company with exposure to multiple secular growth trends. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $2,300 price target for AMZN stock.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple is positioning the Apple Watch to be a game-changing wearable health care device. The Apple Watch can passively monitor heart rate, blood pressure and other data points and then relay that information to a user’s doctor in real time. In addition, Apple’s Vitality Active Rewards program promotes wellness by allowing active Apple Watch users to earn discounts on their monthly payments. Analyst Wamsi Mohan says recent Apple patents suggest the company could be looking to equip its AirPods with biometric sensors as well. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $230 price target for AAPL stock.

IBM Corp. (IBM)

IBM is exploring potential applications of its Watson AI technology in partnering with Memorial Sloan Kettering to leverage the power of cognitive computing in genomic tumor sequencing. Memorial Sloan Kettering provides Watson with access to its OncoKB oncology knowledge base. In addition, IBM and Illumina have been partnered since 2017 to standardize and simplify genomic data interpretation. IBM has integrated Watson with Illumina’s BaseSpace Sequence Hub to help interpret data. Mohan says IBM’s solid balance sheet and recurring revenue make it an excellent defensive play. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $165 price target for IBM stock.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft’s NExT is a health care initiative focused on collaborating with providers and integrating robots, voice recognition and cognitive services into existing applications. Microsoft has also partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to create a cloud-based platform for accessing anonymized pediatric cancer data. Analyst Kash Rangan says Microsoft has overcome steep competition and successfully turned its Windows business around while investing in its high-growth Azure cloud services business. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $155 price target for MSFT stock.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)

The Alibaba future hospital initiative involves streamlining the existing health care system in China. Alibaba plans to leverage its platform to allow patients to register for appointments, process payments and access test results and medical records all via the internet. The Alipay health plan could also potentially cover 300 million people over the next two years alone. Analyst Eddie Leung says Alibaba is the leading e-commerce company in China, which is enough to drive outperformance in the stock for years to come. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $219 price target for BABA stock.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu is exploring cancer detection via ita Baidu Research business. Last year, the company announced it had produced a deep learning algorithm that outperforms human pathologists in identifying breast cancer metastasis. Baidu has also created the Melody virtual medical assistant, a chat bot designed to interact with patients and collect information that can be used to help human physicians save time. Leung says Baidu has successfully adapted its business to mobile devices, and its improved contextual digital advertising business is a positive for investors. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $213 price target for BIDU stock.

