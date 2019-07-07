7 Major Online Stores That Sell Used Items

Buying used clothing, electronics and other items has a lot of appeal. It can save you money and lessen your…

Buying used clothing, electronics and other items has a lot of appeal. It can save you money and lessen your impact on the environment. However, the idea of visiting a thrift store and sifting through dusty shelves might be less appealing for many shoppers. And buying from a stranger on Craigslist or a resale app won’t offer you protection (or the ability to make returns) if the goods are fraudulent or not as described.

Luckily, plenty of major retailers offer gently used items online. That means you can still get the cost-saving and environmental benefits of buying used, but shop on your own schedule, view product details at a glance and use search terms and filters rather than rummaging through physical thrift store shelves. Plus, major online retailers offer limited warranties, quality guarantees, returns and other benefits you don’t get at the thrift store or from strangers.

Here are seven major retailers that sell used goods:

— Amazon

— Apple

— Best Buy

— Dell

— REI

— ThredUp

— Walmart

Read on for more information on the secondhand offerings from these retailers.

Amazon

The Renewed store at Amazon has a huge selection of certified refurbished products. All items in the store are inspected and tested for functionality, and everything is protected by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which gives you a refund or replacement within 90 days if the product you receive doesn’t work.

Expect to find electronics and tech items at upwards of 50% off compared with the prices of new products. Other items in the vast Renewed section include watches, musical instruments, lawn care equipment and more.

Apple

If a brand-new iPhone, Apple Watch or MacBook isn’t in the budget, check out Apple’s refurbished site, where you can generally save up to 15% on big-ticket items. The store also carries some lower-priced items, including the Apple TV. All items come with a one-year warranty, up to 90 days of tech support and the Apple Certified Refurbished promise, which guarantees your item will be in “like new” condition.

Best Buy

The big-box electronics store offers an outlet site that offers pre-owned and refurbished products. Pre-owned products have been used but verified by Best Buy to work. Refurbished items, meanwhile, have been repaired and restored to “like new” condition. Both are sold at dramatically lower prices compared with new products. And both come with Best Buy’s return and exchange policy, as well as limited warranties. The terms of the warranties vary by product.

Available items include cellphones, major appliances, Apple products, smartwatches, computers and tablets.

Dell

If you’re trying to save on tech items, such as PCs, monitors and tablets, the Dell outlet regularly offers big discounts over what you’d pay to buy new, as well as free shipping. It also occasionally offers coupon codes for even more savings on refurbished items.

The products in Dell’s online outlet store have undergone a rigorous inspection and refurbishing process to ensure quality. Plus, all items are sold with the same limited warranties that Dell provides on new products.

REI

In keeping with its environmentally friendly reputation, REI has a dedicated section of its site for used clothing and gear, marked down by 50%, or more in many cases.

The Used store’s selection is culled from items REI customers have returned, and the retailer inspects each product it puts up for sale, to ensure that it’s been only gently used. Available items include clothing, shoes, biking gear, sleeping bags and more.

All items sold via REI’s Used program come with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, but no warranty beyond that.

ThredUp

The biggest risk of buying used clothing online is that it won’t fit, and you won’t be able to return it. ThredUp, the secondhand clothing site, functions more like a major retailer in that regard. With the exception of “Final Sale” items, anything you buy can be returned within 14 days of delivery (minus a $1.99 restocking fee).

Items are inspected to ensure they’re in “new” or “like new” condition. Shop by brand, store or item type, and save up to 90%, compared to what you’d spend at the store.

Walmart

Walmart has a section on its site for refurbished items, which are sold at a deep discount and backed by a 90-day limited warranty. Products have been inspected, cleaned, repaired and tested to function like new. Available items include TVs, cellphones, laptops and tablets.

Because many of the items in Walmart’s secured section are sold by its third-party seller network, shipping prices and protections may vary. So check the fine print.

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

7 Major Online Stores That Sell Used Items originally appeared on usnews.com