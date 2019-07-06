6 Bargain Buys on Amazon Outlet

Don't miss out on discounted home goods, apparel and more.Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale has become so well-known that other e-commerce sites have been offering mid-July sales to counter the behemoth online retailer. But aside from taking advantage of the popular two-day Prime Day event, there are plenty of enticing deals and discounts to be found on Amazon Outlet, which offers clearance clothing, electronics, kitchen accessories and other items at rock-bottom rates. The only catch: Overstocked products are likely to sell quickly, so if you find something that appeals to you, act fast. With that in mind, here are the top Amazon Outlet deals to seize upon -- before they're gone.Home electronics If you're looking to invest in a dehumidifier to eliminate extra moisture this summer, consider buying an Aiho Mini Electric Dehumidifier, which can remove more than 300 milliliters of damp air daily. It's currently priced at $14.99 on Amazon Outlet and is suggested for small rooms (think: bathrooms). And if you're seeking an efficient and smart way to clean your home, you may want to consider buying a Shark ION Robot Vacuum, a Wi-Fi-connected, dual-action robotic vacuum carpet and hard floor cleaner, available for $248.99 on Amazon Outlet (the current retail price is $379.99).Kitchen suppliesIf you often use mason jars, Amazon Outlet currently offers a pack of 25 Encheng 6-ounce clear hexagon jars for $22.99. They have red and white lids and blue and white lids, perfect for storing spices, jams, herbs or other foods or liquids.…

Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 sale has become so well-known that other e-commerce sites have been offering mid-July sales to counter the behemoth online retailer. But aside from taking advantage of the popular two-day Prime Day event, there are plenty of enticing deals and discounts to be found on Amazon Outlet, which offers clearance clothing, electronics, kitchen accessories and other items at rock-bottom rates. The only catch: Overstocked products are likely to sell quickly, so if you find something that appeals to you, act fast. With that in mind, here are the top Amazon Outlet deals to seize upon — before they’re gone.

Home electronics

If you’re looking to invest in a dehumidifier to eliminate extra moisture this summer, consider buying an Aiho Mini Electric Dehumidifier, which can remove more than 300 milliliters of damp air daily. It’s currently priced at $14.99 on Amazon Outlet and is suggested for small rooms (think: bathrooms). And if you’re seeking an efficient and smart way to clean your home, you may want to consider buying a Shark ION Robot Vacuum, a Wi-Fi-connected, dual-action robotic vacuum carpet and hard floor cleaner, available for $248.99 on Amazon Outlet (the current retail price is $379.99).

Kitchen supplies

If you often use mason jars, Amazon Outlet currently offers a pack of 25 Encheng 6-ounce clear hexagon jars for $22.99. They have red and white lids and blue and white lids, perfect for storing spices, jams, herbs or other foods or liquids. If you’re an avid baker, you might also consider picking up the Good Cook 11 Inch x 7 Inch Biscuit/Brownie Pan, available for $6.95, or a set of two Chef Craft stainless steel cookie spatulas, currently priced at $6.08 on Amazon Outlet.

Apparel

If you’re in the market for rain boots, the Crocs Women’s Freesail Shorty Rainboot are hard to beat. On Amazon Outlet, you can pick from a variety of colors, and score boots for as low as $9.22 — and as high as $128.41 — depending on the size and color you choose. Now is also a smart time to score savings on coats and winter apparel. For example, Amazon Outlet lists a Nautica Boys’ Toggle Snorkel coat on sale for prices ranging from $21.64 to $49.44, depending on the size and color.

Baby gear

If you’re a new parent, you may want to add LULANDO Flannel Burp Cloths to your parenting toolkit. You can currently buy five cloths for $8.90 on Amazon Outlet. Other compelling deals for new parents include a pack of two Sassy Flip & Grip Rattles for $4.83 and the Motorola MBP33S Wireless Video Baby Monitor with 2.8-Inch Color LCD, Zoom and Enhanced Two-Way Audio, available for $68.64.

Sports and health gear

If you’re a soccer fan or an athlete, you might be interested in picking up Adidas Women’s Soccer Tiro 17 Training Pants, available for $19.49 on Amazon Outlet. Meanwhile, health nuts may want to invest in the Willful Fitness Tracker, which enables you to track your steps, see how many calories you’re burning and monitor your sleep for $34.89. You can even pick up a Trideer Exercise Ball to put to use at yoga and Pilates classes or to help boost your posture and core strength at the office for as low as $11.39 on Amazon Outlet.

Dog toys

Have a puppy or know a new dog owner? A deeply discounted dog chew toy serves as a thoughtful gift. For example, the Nylabone Puppy Chew Ring Bone & Toy Twin Pack, Flavor Medley, two count, available for $3.79 on Amazon Outlet, encourages puppies to stay busy and alleviates sore gums. Other safe chew toys are also on sale. For instance, the Nylabone Puppy Chew Toy, Petite, is available for $2.37.

Before you search for compelling deals on clothing, electronics and more, you’ll want to make sure you’re actually scoring big savings. Since items with rock-bottom prices may be cheaply made, make sure to read product reviews to gauge customer experience and quality, suggests Catherine Grace O’Connell, CEO of Forever Fierce Media, which hosts “Empowered Women at Midlife Are Cool,” a weekly video podcast. She also advises reviewing the return policy and asking yourself: “Does the shop follow Amazon’s 30-day return policy? Does it allow returns at all? Does the shop require you to pay return shipping?”

Factor in shipping costs.

If you aren’t an Amazon Prime member (membership is $119 a year; $59 a year for students), you will have to add shipping to your costs. Joe Hughes, who runs the product review site Village Bakery, recommends installing a browser extension like Wikibuy to compare pricing in real-time. “It will show on the Amazon product page if there’s a better deal elsewhere,” he says. He also points out that there may be other sellers on Amazon who aren’t offering free delivery but still can beat the Amazon price even with paying for shipping.

