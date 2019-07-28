57 Hospitals With Strong Ratings in 9 Procedures and Conditions

As part of its Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals for their handling of nine surgical procedures and chronic conditions: colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, COPD, heart failure, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, knee replacement and hip replacement.
In each procedure and condition in which a hospital had treated enough patients to be evaluated, the hospital received a rating of high performing, average or below average. The ratings are designed to help patients and health care consumers make informed decisions about where to receive care for specific medical needs.
Nearly a third of hospitals earned a rating of high performing in at least one procedure or condition. But only the following 57 standouts, barely 1% of hospitals evaluated, got that top rating in all nine:
Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis
AdventHealth Orlando
Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee
Banner Boswell Medical Center, Sun City, Arizona
Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis
Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles*
Christ Hospital, Cincinnati
Christiana Care Hospitals, Newark, Delaware
Cleveland Clinic*
Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston
Duke University Hospital, Durham, North Carolina
Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital, Atlanta
Emory University Hospital, Atlanta
Fairview Southdale Hospital, Edina, Minnesota
Hackensack University Medical Center, New Jersey
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Newport Beach, California
Houston Methodist Hospital*
John Muir Health-Concord Medical Center, California
Maine Medical Center, Portland
Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston*
Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota*
Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville, Florida
Mayo Clinic-Phoenix*
Mission Hospital-Asheville, North Carolina
Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, New Jersey
Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater, Florida
Munson Medical Center, Traverse City, Michigan
New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York*
North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, New York
NorthShore University HealthSystem-Metro Chicago, Evanston, Illinois
Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield, Illinois
Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago*
NYU Langone Hospitals, New York*
Piedmont Atlanta Hospital
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Portland, Oregon
Regions Hospital, St. Paul, Minnesota
Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Florida
Scripps La Jolla Hospitals, La Jolla, California
Spectrum Health-Butterworth and Blodgett Campuses, Grand Rapids, Michigan
St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, Minnesota
St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Boise, Idaho
St. Luke’s University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus, Pennsylvania
Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Palo Alto, California*
Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento, California
Torrance Memorial Medical Center, California
UC San Diego-Jacobs Medical Center
UNC Rex Hospital, Raleigh, North Carolina
United Hospital, St. Paul, Minnesota
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson
University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor*
University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville
University of Wisconsin Hospitals, Madison*
UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Pittsburgh*
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville
Yale New Haven Hospital, Connecticut*
*These 14 hospitals also appear on the 2019-20 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.
More from U.S. News
Creative Ways Hospitals Reach Diverse Populations
10 Interesting Ways to Volunteer at a Hospital
Best Children’s Hospitals for Neurology and Neurosurgery
57 Hospitals With Strong Ratings in 9 Procedures and Conditions originally appeared on usnews.com
Correction 07/30/19: A previous version of this story failed to include Maine Medical Center in the list of hospitals with top ratings in all nine procedures and conditions. El Camino Hospital was also incorrectly included in the list.