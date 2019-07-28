57 Hospitals With Strong Ratings in 9 Procedures and Conditions

As part of its Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals for their handling of…

As part of its Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals for their handling of nine surgical procedures and chronic conditions: colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, COPD, heart failure, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, knee replacement and hip replacement.

In each procedure and condition in which a hospital had treated enough patients to be evaluated, the hospital received a rating of high performing, average or below average. The ratings are designed to help patients and health care consumers make informed decisions about where to receive care for specific medical needs.

Nearly a third of hospitals earned a rating of high performing in at least one procedure or condition. But only the following 57 standouts, barely 1% of hospitals evaluated, got that top rating in all nine:

Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis

AdventHealth Orlando

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee

Banner Boswell Medical Center, Sun City, Arizona

Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis

Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo, Michigan

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles*

Christ Hospital, Cincinnati

Christiana Care Hospitals, Newark, Delaware

Cleveland Clinic*

Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston

Duke University Hospital, Durham, North Carolina

Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital, Atlanta

Emory University Hospital, Atlanta

Fairview Southdale Hospital, Edina, Minnesota

Hackensack University Medical Center, New Jersey

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Newport Beach, California

Houston Methodist Hospital*

John Muir Health-Concord Medical Center, California

Maine Medical Center, Portland

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston*

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota*

Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville, Florida

Mayo Clinic-Phoenix*

Mission Hospital-Asheville, North Carolina

Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, New Jersey

Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater, Florida

Munson Medical Center, Traverse City, Michigan

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York*

North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, New York

NorthShore University HealthSystem-Metro Chicago, Evanston, Illinois

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield, Illinois

Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago*

NYU Langone Hospitals, New York*

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Portland, Oregon

Regions Hospital, St. Paul, Minnesota

Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Florida

Scripps La Jolla Hospitals, La Jolla, California

Spectrum Health-Butterworth and Blodgett Campuses, Grand Rapids, Michigan

St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, Minnesota

St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Boise, Idaho

St. Luke’s University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus, Pennsylvania

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Palo Alto, California*

Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento, California

Torrance Memorial Medical Center, California

UC San Diego-Jacobs Medical Center

UNC Rex Hospital, Raleigh, North Carolina

United Hospital, St. Paul, Minnesota

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson

University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor*

University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville

University of Wisconsin Hospitals, Madison*

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Pittsburgh*

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville

Yale New Haven Hospital, Connecticut*

*These 14 hospitals also appear on the 2019-20 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

57 Hospitals With Strong Ratings in 9 Procedures and Conditions originally appeared on usnews.com

Correction 07/30/19: A previous version of this story failed to include Maine Medical Center in the list of hospitals with top ratings in all nine procedures and conditions. El Camino Hospital was also incorrectly included in the list.