5 of the Best Stocks to Buy for August

After a huge month of June for U.S. stocks, the S&P 500 index gained another 2.3% in July to breach the 3,000 level for the first time in history. The Federal Reserve finished the month by issuing its first interest rate cut in more than a decade, clearing the path for additional upside for stocks.

Stocks have historically had extremely good medium-term returns when the Fed has cut interest rates during periods of economic expansion. Here are five of the best stocks to buy in August:

— Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD)

— Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

— Nike (NKE)

— Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC)

— Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Semiconductor stock Advanced Micro Devices is already up more than 80% year-to-date, and for good reason. For years, larger competitor Intel Corp. ( INTC) has had nearly a monopolistic share of the server processor market. However, for the first time in history, analysts are conceding that AMD has taken the lead over Intel in both process technology and design.

AMD has been gaining market share in the $20 billion server market. Even a 5% or 10% share could be worth between $1 billion and $2 billion for AMD. Lynx Equity Strategies even reported this week that Google is dissatisfied with Intel’s server platform and is considering a transition to AMD.

News of any major Intel defectors even close to the size of Google could be bullish catalysts for AMD stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill CEO Brian Niccol has engineered one of the finest turnaround efforts on Wall Street in recent memory. Since Niccol was named CEO in February 2018, Chipotle shares are up more than 230% and the company’s food safety issues of a few years ago are now a distant memory.

Chipotle reported a big earnings beat in the second quarter driven by digital sales nearly doubling from a year ago. Despite Chipotle stock more than tripling in value in less than a year and a half, Goldman Sachs just named Chipotle its top overall restaurant stock pick and said Chipotle has at least another 25% upside in the near term.

More progress on Chipotle’s digital and mobile sales strategies could keep the ball rolling in coming months.

Nike (NKE)

The large second-quarter sales miss by rival Under Armour ( UA, UAA) underscores just how well Nike is performing in a difficult retail environment. In June, Nike reported 4% overall sales growth, beating consensus expectations. Nike grew sales across the board, including 7% growth in North America, 16% growth in China, 6% growth in footwear, 3% growth in apparel and 5% growth in equipment. Nike’s valuable brand and its technological innovation differentiate it from athletic apparel competitors, and its premium pricing help support margins and profitability.

Nike has a long-term opportunity to tap deeper into the China market with consistent double-digit sales growth. A trade deal could also be a bullish catalyst and help remove a major source of uncertainty in the minds of investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC)

Unlike the other stocks in this list, Candian cannabis producer Canopy Growth is limping into August down 35.9% in the past three months. After a big start to the year, marijuana stocks have cooled off in recent months as investors seem to be coming to terms with their steep valuations and long, expensive growth paths. Canopy is an early leader among cannabis stocks in scale, and a $4 billion investment from alcoholic beverage leader Constellation Brands ( STZ) has provided plenty of capital for additional expansion.

Finally, Canopy’s conditional buyout of U.S. cannabis multi-state operator Acreage Holdings (ACRGF) creates a massive bullish catalyst in the event of any U.S. legalization news. Yes, all cannabis stocks have steep valuations, but the global marijuana market could be a tremendous long-term opportunity for patient investors.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

For a decade, Microsoft investors had to listen to Wall Street obsess over the so-called FAANG stocks. Yet heading into August, Microsoft is the only U.S. company with a $1 trillion market cap.

Microsoft has somehow managed to close what once seemed to be an insurmountable lead by Amazon.com ( AMZN) in the lucrative, high-growth cloud services business. In the most recent quarter, Microsoft reported 64% Azure cloud revenue growth and 31 percent Office 365 commercial revenue growth. Microsoft also has a potentially gigantic near-term catalyst in Washington, because MSFT and Amazon are the two finalists for a $10 billion Department of Defense cloud contract that could be awarded by the end of the year.

If Microsoft can get a foot in the door as the go-to cloud operator in Washington, that $10 billion may be just the tip of the iceberg in terms of future government contracts.

