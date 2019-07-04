4 Student Loan Questions You Shouldn’t Be Afraid to Ask

Many consumers are ashamed of what they don’t know about their student loans. That’s understandable, because it’s easy to be…

Many consumers are ashamed of what they don’t know about their student loans. That’s understandable, because it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information and advice available online these days. Here are four seemingly silly questions about student loans that aren’t so silly:

— How do I find my interest rates?

— Do I really have to repay my student loans?

— I can’t afford to repay my student loans. Can I lower my payments?

— Can’t I just combine all my loans?

How Do I Find My Interest Rates?

Like most loans, student loans have interest rates. In this case, the rates are set based on the first disbursement date of the loan, the type of loan and whether you were an undergraduate or graduate student, for example.

Once they’ve been established, fixed student loan rates won’t change. Confusing? Don’t worry. Simply visit the National Student Loan Data System, or NSLDS, and follow the login instructions for the MyStudentData Download to access all of the details of your federal student loans.

The interest rates for private student loans are set by the lender, so you’ll have to contact your lender to find out the specifics of your loans. Private student loans offer fixed and variable interest rates, which should be monitored on your statements so you can maintain an accurate monthly budget.

Do I Really Have to Repay My Student Loans?

Yes, you do have to repay your student loans. Federal student loans aren’t subject to the various statutes of limitations that states impose on private loans; and even if the statute expires, a collector can continue to contact you to ask you to make voluntary payments.

If you miss a payment, your loan becomes delinquent, and the loan servicer will report the delinquency to the national credit bureaus if the delinquency lasts more than 90 days. This will have a negative impact on your credit.

In addition, default on a federal student loan occurs after 270 days without a payment. The federal government can withhold your wages and tax refund, and federal sources of income, like Social Security, can also be garnished. It’s nothing personal. The government needs to get its money back from you to lend out to next year’s students.

Private lenders will first try to get money from your co-signer, and they can take legal action, too, all while your debt increases as collection charges mount. Every lender has its own policy as to how they’ll attempt to collect from you, but that process is never pleasant.

I Can’t Afford to Repay My Student Loans. Can I Lower My Payments?

If you have federal student loans, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to lower your monthly payments by switching to an income-driven repayment plan. By filling out an application and recertifying your information each year, you can have a new payment calculated that should fit your budget.

Keep in mind that the monthly income-based payments are lower, but because interest will continue to accrue, it will take you longer and cost you more to pay off your total debt.

If your income is particularly low, it’s entirely possible that your loan balance will increase while you’re on an income-driven plan. If that’s the case, don’t panic. You still have to maintain housing, eat and get to work somehow — those bills come first. But staying current on your student loan by making payments, even very low payments, can help preserve your credit and avoid burning up deferment and forbearance options for no reason.

If you can’t afford your private student loan payments, talk to your lender. They typically don’t offer income-driven plans, but they might offer alternative repayment plans on a case-by-case basis. Keep in mind that they have no obligation to do so, but they do want their money. Defaulting on your loans is the last thing anyone wants in this situation.

Can’t I Just Combine All My Loans?

If you’re thinking about consolidating your student loans, there are pros and cons to consider. Sure, you’ll have the convenience of a single monthly payment, but it might be higher than your current payments.

Consolidating can also have an impact on your debt forgiveness plan. For instance, say you’re a candidate for Public Service Loan Forgiveness, a program that forgives the remaining balance on eligible federal student loans after you have made 120 qualifying monthly payments while working full time for a government or nonprofit organization. If you consolidate your loans, you’ll go back to payment No. 1 on your march toward 120 qualifying payments.

Keep in mind that the Department of Education will consolidate your loans into a direct consolidation loan for free. Third-party companies will charge you unnecessary fees.

Your private student loans can also be consolidated through refinancing. Doing so may lower your rates and monthly payment, but that’s up to the company you choose, your credit score and a few other factors. You can even refinance your federal student loans and private student loans together through a growing number of private lenders, but if you do, you’ll lose all federal repayment plan options and benefits.

Above all, do your research. People tend to make quick decisions to solve their immediate problems, often without complete information. It’s your responsibility to understand all your options, and that can sometimes be a daunting task, but never be afraid to ask questions about your student loans. There are plenty of professionals who can help.

