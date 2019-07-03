3 Summer Tasks If You’re Self-Studying for AP Exams

In certain circumstances, such as a lack of curricular options available at their high schools, students may choose to self-study…

In certain circumstances, such as a lack of curricular options available at their high schools, students may choose to self-study for Advanced Placement exams. While AP exams take place in May, the self-study process should span the entire school year. It is wise to begin preparing in the summer months, starting now in July.

Here are three tasks that students self-studying for AP exams should aim to complete during the next four weeks:

— Determine how and when to register for end-of-year tests.

— Evaluate and secure prep resources that support your learning style.

— Assess your performance on past AP exams and adjust your self-study methods accordingly.

Determine how and when to register for end-of-year tests. The new deadline for standard AP exam registration is Nov. 15, and the registration fee up until this date is $94 per test. Students are still able to register for AP exams until March, but the late registration fee is $40 higher, at $134 per test, between Nov. 16 and March 13.

For high school students enrolled in AP classes, the registration process is straightforward. To sign up for an end-of-year exam, these students contact their teacher and ask for the online join code. The next steps are to register online, pay the testing fee and prepare for the exam.

For home-schooled students and students whose schools do not offer AP classes, the registration process involves different steps. These students must get in touch with AP Services for Students at 888-225-5427 or apstudents@info.collegeboard.org by Sept. 4 and then, based on the information they receive, notify nearby AP coordinators by Oct. 4.

Evaluate and secure prep resources that support your learning style. No AP study plan is complete without the proper supporting materials. Though there is an abundance of reputable online AP study resources, many students prefer to work with both online and printed AP study materials. With printed materials, students have the liberty of highlighting, underlining and taking notes, hands-on techniques that can enhance the learning process.

However, before purchasing a guide, ask a seasoned AP exam test-taker or teacher which materials he or she recommends. You can also read blogs and customer reviews of different AP study resources to gain a better feel of the material’s quality.

As you secure AP study resources, bear in mind your learning style. If you are a visual learner, supplement printed material with educational videos on YouTube. Auditory learners might listen to lectures and podcasts related to test content. Since many students have more than one learning style, be self-aware and comprehensive with the study resources you select.

Assess your performance on past AP exams and adjust your self-study methods accordingly. If you have taken AP exams before, allow your experiences on these tests to guide you in your study efforts this coming school year. Reflect about which study techniques worked particularly well and which were ineffective. Try not to repeat the same mistakes; instead, spend more time doing that which earned you positive results the last time.

Be open to trying new study techniques, especially if yours have proven to be unhelpful. With almost a year remaining until you take AP exams, there is plenty of time for experimenting. Previous test-takers are an underrated resource for study tips, so connect with former AP students and ask them for advice online or in person.

The extra time that the summer affords gives students the perfect opportunity to get ahead with their AP studies. Get a jump-start on your AP test prep this month by accomplishing these three tasks.

