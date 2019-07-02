2U said it’s making a key business model shift — and its stock tanked

Online education provider 2U Inc. announced late Tuesday that it is scaling back growth in its flagship online graduate program…

Online education provider 2U Inc. announced late Tuesday that it is scaling back growth in its flagship online graduate program business as it adapts to what it calls a “new reality” of increased competition and lowered enrollment expectations — and its market value has collapsed.

Amid what he described as a changing market, CEO and co-founder Chip Paucek said 2U will substantially scale back on the number of new graduate courses it sets up. Those programs, which 2U helps establish and market at millions of dollars in costs apiece in exchange for a share in the revenue, had long been the company’s signature offering. But even as revenue has spiked year over year for the company, its losses also continue to soar.

By Wednesday afternoon, the Lanham company saw its stock plummet about 65% from its Tuesday closing price of $36.50 per share to close at $12.80 per share. It dropped as low as $11.38 per share in Wednesday trading — a new 52-week low and among the lowest it’s been since…