2019-20 Best Hospitals Rankings in Adult Specialties

Top Hospitals in Each Specialty in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Rankings

The results are in: The 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings rate eligible medical centers in 12 specialties. Ratings are based on patient outcomes measurements such as 30-day survival, as well as structural and process measurements such as patient satisfaction, advanced technologies, nursing quality, specialty-specific certifications and services and expert opinions of specialists in the field. Fifty of the top-performing hospitals were ranked for 12 specialties: cancer; cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology; ear, nose and throat; gastroenterology and GI surgery; geriatrics; gynecology; nephrology; neurology and neurosurgery; orthopedics; pulmonology and lung surgery and urology.

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer

To rate hospitals for care in cancer, the hospitals were evaluated on 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), patient experience, the availability of advanced technologies, patient services such as hospice and palliative care, nurse staffing levels and recognition and accreditation in the following programs: Nurse Magnet, NCI Cancer Center and, FACT (Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy) for bone marrow and tissue transplantation certification. The evaluations included nominations from cancer specialists and subspecialists who recommended the hospitals for serious oncology cases. The top three hospitals for cancer are:

1. University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston

2. Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, in New York

3. Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minnesota.

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cardiology and Heart Surgery

The Cardiology and Heart Surgery rating is based on various data categories, including patient outcomes in medical and surgical treatment of cardiovascular disease, volume of high-risk patients, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), patient experience, nurse staffing, public transparency and advanced clinical technologies. The evaluations included nominations from heart specialists and subspecialists who recommended hospitals for serious cardiology cases. The top three hospitals for cardiology are:

1. Cleveland Clinic

2. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cardiology and Heart Surgery

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Diabetes and Endocrinology

To rate hospitals for care for patients with diabetes and endocrine disorders, the hospitals were evaluated on 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), patient experience, the availability of advanced technologies, patient services such as wound and pain management, nurse staffing and expert opinion of endocrinology specialists and subspecialists who recommended hospitals for complex care. The top three hospitals for diabetes and endocrinology are:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

2. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

3. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Diabetes and Endocrinology

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Ear, Nose and Throat

To rate hospitals for care for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases, the hospitals were evaluated on 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), patient experience, the availability of advanced technologies, patient services such as wound and pain management, nurse staffing and expert opinions of otolaryngologist (ENT) specialists and subspecialists who recommended hospitals for complex care. The top three hospitals for ear, nose and throat care are:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

2. Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

3. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Ear, Nose and Throat

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

The 50 hospitals ranked in gastroenterology and GI surgery received top marks in 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), and patient experience. They also performed a high volume of cases, employ gastroenterology, nursing and ICU specialists and offer advanced technologies and patient services such as translators and wound-management services. In addition, they received nominations from expert gastroenterology specialists and subspecialists who recommended them for complex cases. The top three hospitals for gastroenterology and GI surgery are:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Geriatrics

Hospitals were evaluated on how they treat patients 75 years and older across multiple specialties. The top 50 hospitals ranked by U.S. News in the 2019-20 Best Hospitals in Geriatrics performed at the highest levels on 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility) and patient experience. They also offer patient services in arthritis and wound management and have high nurse staffing ratios. Hospitals received points for being recognized by the National Institute on Aging as an Alzheimer’s center and from the nominations by expert geriatricians on where they send their most complex cases. The top three hospitals in geriatrics are:

1. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

2. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

3. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York

2019-20 Best Hospitals in Geriatrics

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Gynecology

Hospitals were rated in gynecological care based on 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), patient experience, the availability of advanced technologies, patient services such as genetic counseling and fertility clinics, nurse staffing to patient ratio and expert opinions of gynecology specialists and subspecialists who recommended hospitals for complex care. The top three hospitals for gynecology are:

1. Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York

2. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

3. Cleveland Clinic

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Gynecology

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Nephrology

Hospitals were rated in care of kidney-related disease based on 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), patient experience, the availability of advanced technologies, patient services such as hospice, nurse to patient ratio and expert opinion of nephrologists who recommended hospitals for complex care. The top three hospitals for nephrology are:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

2. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

3. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles

2019-20 U. S. News Best Hospitals in Nephrology

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Neurology and Neurosurgery

U.S. News evaluated hospitals in neurology and neurosurgery by examining factors such as 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), accreditation as an epilepsy or Alzheimer’s center, nurse staffing to patient ratio, advanced technologies, patient services and expert opinions of neurologists who recommended hospitals for complex care. The top three hospitals for neurology and neurosurgery are:

1. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

2. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

3. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Neurology and Neurosurgery

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Orthopedics

U.S. News rated hospitals in orthopedics and the top 50 make up the 2019-20 Best Hospitals in Orthopedics. Hospitals were evaluated on 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), patient experience, volume of high-complexity cases, nurse staffing, advanced technologies, patient services and expert opinions from orthopedists via an annual physicians survey. The top three hospitals in orthopedics are:

1. Hospital for Special Surgery, New York

2. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Pulmonology and Lung Surgery

U.S. News rated hospitals in treatment of respiratory disease and the top 50 make up the 2019-20 Best Hospitals in Pulmonology and Lung Surgery. Hospitals were evaluated on 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), patient experience, volume of high-complexity cases, nurse staffing, advanced technologies such as multi-slice spiral CT and transplant services, patient services and expert opinions from pulmonologists via an annual physicians survey. The top three hospitals in pulmonology and lung surgery are:

1. National Jewish Health, Denver-University of Colorado Hospital, Aurora

2. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

3. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Pulmonology and Lung Surgery

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Urology

U.S. News rated hospitals in treatment of urological disease and the top 50 make up the 2019-20 Best Hospitals in Urology. Hospitals were evaluated on 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), patient experience, volume of high-complexity cases, nurse staffing, advanced technologies such as robotic surgery, patient services and expert opinions from urologists via an annual physicians survey. The top three hospitals in urology are:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

2. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

3. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Urology

