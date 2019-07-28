See the 2019-20 Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery. U.S. News evaluates hospitals’ performance in treating patients with challenging…

See the 2019-20 Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

U.S. News evaluates hospitals’ performance in treating patients with challenging heart conditions such as advanced cardiovascular disease and other complex conditions. Hospitals are evaluated on 30-day survival; patient satisfaction; the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility); the quality and level of nurse staffing; advanced programs and technologies such as transplant programs; patient services such as cardiac rehabilitation and hospice; and other measures of care. Check out A Patient’s Guide to Heart Disease to learn more about risk factors, symptoms and treatment options.

For children’s hospitals, check out the Best Children’s Hospitals for Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery. You can also compare hospitals’ performance in specific cardiac procedures such as abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, cardiac bypass surgery, congestive heart failure and aortic valve replacement surgery.

Here are the 10 top 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals in the nation for Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

10. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital

Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, California, comes in at No. 10 in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cardiology and Heart Surgery rankings.

9. Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Located in Boston, Brigham and Women’s Hospital holds the ninth place in the 2019-20 Best Hospitals Cardiology & Heart Surgery rankings.

8. UCLA Medical Center

UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles claims the eighth place in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery rankings.

7. Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago takes the No. 7 spot in the U.S. News 2019-20 Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery rankings.

6. Mount Sinai Hospital

Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City claims the No. 6 place in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery rankings.

5. Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston is No. 5 in the 2019-20 Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

4. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell

New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City comes in at No. 4 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings.

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles claims the No. 3 title in the nation for Cardiology & Heart Surgery in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings.

2. Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minnesota, is the No. 2 hospital in the country for Cardiology & Heart Surgery in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings.

1. Cleveland Clinic

The top hospital in the country for Cardiology & Heart Surgery in the 2019-20 U.S. Best Hospitals rankings is Cleveland Clinic.

Check out the full 2019-20 Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery rankings list.

To view the complete rankings and discover a cardiologist near you, explore the Best Hospitals in Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

