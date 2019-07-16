1776 to open Montgomery County location

Philadelphia-based incubator network 1776 is opening a new location in North Bethesda. The new 15,000-square-foot space at 12358 Parklawn Drive will open this winter at the 100,000-square-foot Greencourt Innovation Center and comes as the company prepares to close its Crystal City location and open a new D.C. outpost near Lafayette Square. The new location and the business plan behind it is modeled after 1776’s Pennovation Center at the University of Pennsylvania. There, 1776 doesn’t lease the space directly but rather manages it on behalf of the building owner. 1776 gets a share of the revenue from memberships, events and corporate partnerships as well as management fees for running the space, while the building owner enjoys higher revenues per square foot than traditional leases. Not having to front the costs of a lease keeps overhead lower than the more traditional subleasing strategy employed by other coworking spaces. “1776 is thrilled to partner with Greencourt Innovation…

