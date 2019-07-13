13 Tips for Throwing a Budget-Friendly Kid’s Birthday Party

If you’re throwing your child a birthday party, you might be concerned about staying within your budget. But fret not:…

If you’re throwing your child a birthday party, you might be concerned about staying within your budget. But fret not: You don’t have to rent out a restaurant or bowling alley or venture to an indoor amusement center with bounce houses and trampolines to host a celebration to remember. If you’re looking to organize a cost-effective birthday bash that doesn’t compromise on fun, use these money-saving strategies and inexpensive birthday party ideas.

Here are tips for throwing a budget-friendly kid’s birthday party:

— Plan ahead.

— Make a budget.

— Make your own decorations.

— Seek help from family and friends.

— Host an at-home party.

— Find an inexpensive venue.

— Set a time that isn’t around meals.

— Aim for a budget-friendly theme.

— Make the activity the party favor.

— Combine birthday events for multiple kids.

— Peruse discount stores and clearance bins.

— Opt for free entertainment.

— Keep the number of guests low.

Plan Ahead

“If you select your date, theme and venue early you have more time to wait for specials and sales,” explains Helen Holden, the creator of CountingCandles.com, a birthday party planning website. Hatching a plan in advance also allows you to make a well-thought-out budget for the birthday party. After all, aside from the gifts you’ll buy for your child, you need to consider how many guests you’ll invite, whether you’ll be serving a meal, where the party will be located and how much it will cost.

Make a Budget

If you don’t want to spend a small fortune on children’s birthday parties, it’s key to first carefully consider how much you want to spend in total. “Decide on a budget and stick to it,” advises Brigitte Brulz, a mother of two daughters and a freelance writer and author in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She also urges people to record what they’re spending as they buy items like decorations and party favors. “This way you know how you are doing on your budget,” she says.

Make Your Own Decorations

“This is a fun activity to do with the birthday child ahead of time and saves money,” Brulz says. And though construction paper, glue and crayons will still cost you money, you and your kids will create some nice memories in the process.

Seek Help From Family and Friends

“Let your cousin be the balloon twister or face painter,” Holden suggests. She also recommends leveraging your friends and community to curb costs. “Ask to borrow your friend’s bounce house. (Or) make it a potluck and ask friends to bring something,” Holden says.

Host an At-Home Party

If it’s a top priority to avoid busting your budget, sidestep the temptation to go to an indoor amusement center that may run you $100, $200 or more dollars. “Save big by hosting the party at your home,” suggests Marie Kubin, the founder and CEO of RentMyWedding.com, an event rental company headquartered in Miami Gardens, Florida. “With a few decorations, you can turn a living room, basement or even a garage into a great party space,” she adds.

Find an Inexpensive Venue

Kubin suggests another cheap birthday party idea: Plan the party at a neighborhood park. If you’re going to rent a shelter with picnic tables, you may have to spend a little money to make a reservation, but rather than spending upward of $200 on a costly venue, you’ll pay a fraction of that cost. Contact your local parks and recreation office to learn more about rental costs and make a reservation in advance.

Shawn Plummer, a Georgia-based retirement income specialist at Unkefer & Associates, says that some movie theaters will let people have their party room for free. The catch: You have to pay for the movie tickets. “You can bring a cake and ice cream into the theater, but they ask not to bring any other outside food in because they want the parent to pay for concessions,” Plummer says. “We did this for our 4-year-old daughter in April as a backup plan for a rainy weekend.” They opted for an afternoon matinee to save money. Still, once he and his wife paid for tickets for their guests and candy for each child, and bought the cake and ice cream, the total came out to around $200. While still on the pricier side, a movie outing can be more manageable to families on a budget compared to other venue options.

Set a Party Time That Isn’t Around Meals

Don’t begin your party at around noon or 5 p.m. “If you choose to throw a party midmorning or midafternoon, guests will not expect pizza and a full meal. Cake will do just fine,” Holden says. Otherwise, you can expect to pay plenty for a meal. How much you’ll save will vary, but RoamingHunger.com, a street food and catering website, suggests the average price is $10 to $25 per person for a catered party with a food truck.

Aim for a Budget-Friendly Theme

If you have a theme that’s centered around a movie or cartoon character, you’ll be buying branded decorations, and you’ll pay more for that, Kubin says. “Instead, use a generic version of the theme, such as a jungle theme instead of a ‘Lion King’ theme. Party stores typically sell generic supplies for a cheaper price than branded decorations,” Kubin says.

Make the Activity the Party Favor

There’s a long-standing tradition of sending home party guests with a goody bag. Holden suggests making it so that “the activity becomes the party favor.”

“If you choose an activity like candle making, cupcake decorating, etc., then this becomes the take-home favor. No need to buy additional goody bags,” she says.

Combine Birthday Events for Multiple Kids

“I have twins, so this is a no-brainer to throw one party,” Holden says. “Other parents may choose to throw a joint party with a sibling or classmate and split the cost.” Granted, this won’t work for everyone, but if your child’s best friend’s birthday is around the same time, it can be a smart way to save. You can also team up with some friends who have children around the same age and buy party supplies in bulk and then split the supplies among each other to trim overall costs.

Peruse Discount Stores and Clearance Bins

Holden suggests browsing the dollar bins at big-box stores to decorate at a cheap price. “For party ware and favors, the dollar bins at Target, Dollar Tree and the 99 Cents Only Stores are great,” she says. Aside from clearance bins, you can also snag discounted party decorations with online retailers, like Amazon.

Opt for Free Entertainment

You don’t have to hire a clown or a Disney princess to host a party to remember. You could organize some games and have your kid and guests play musical chairs, pin the tail on the donkey, charades, freeze tag or the telephone game. You could also organize a game of hide-and-seek outside or create an obstacle course for the kids to run through. It’s easy for adults to forget how many children’s games there are that are not only free, but a lot of fun.

Keep the Number of Guests Low

If you want to plan an inexpensive birthday party at a popular venue, don’t invite everyone you know. “When you have a smaller group to host, you can afford to spend more per person and have an awesome experience, rather than having a ton of guests and trying to accommodate that group with your smaller budget,” says Jill Krefft, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based mother of two and blogger behind the budgeting and frugal living blog Organizational Toast. “This year, we were able to take our 9-year-old and three of his friends for laser tag and pizza,” Krefft says. She adds that she didn’t pay for the party package, and so the outing cost less than $75.

