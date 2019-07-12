12 Free Date Ideas for Frugal Sweethearts

Going on a date doesn't have to bust your budget. There are plenty of free date ideas you can take advantage of, especially when the whether is nice. Here are 12 free date ideas to consider doing with your sweetheart: -- Free community concert.-- Art gallery.-- Leisurely hike or nature walk.-- Geocaching.-- Free DIY class.-- Movie night in the park.-- Author reading.-- Brewery tour.-- Making meals and memories.-- Volunteer.-- Learn how to dance.-- Community calendar dive. Many of these free date ideas are perfect complements for a picnic lunch or dinner. Read on for more information on planning an unforgettable, yet frugal, date. [See: 10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget.] Free Community ConcertAttending a free local concert with your partner, stretched out on a blanket in a city park as the sun goes down, is a great way to spend an evening together. Many communities offer free concerts from local acts or municipal bands in the city park, with lots of people gathering and finding their own nice spot to camp out while the music plays. [See: 9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget.]Art Gallery An art museum can be the basis for a wonderful date for those who appreciate art. Many galleries have free showings of up-and-coming artists or are open to the public for free. You can often plan out a day of multiple gallery visits, allow your partner to learn about your artistic tastes and appreciate art together. Leisurely Hike or Nature WalkNatures…

Many of these free date ideas are perfect complements for a picnic lunch or dinner. Read on for more information on planning an unforgettable, yet frugal, date.

Free Community Concert

Attending a free local concert with your partner, stretched out on a blanket in a city park as the sun goes down, is a great way to spend an evening together. Many communities offer free concerts from local acts or municipal bands in the city park, with lots of people gathering and finding their own nice spot to camp out while the music plays.

Art Gallery

An art museum can be the basis for a wonderful date for those who appreciate art. Many galleries have free showings of up-and-coming artists or are open to the public for free. You can often plan out a day of multiple gallery visits, allow your partner to learn about your artistic tastes and appreciate art together.

Leisurely Hike or Nature Walk

Natures trails are available in almost every city and state park for free. Nature walks and easy hikes provide a gentle way to get out and enjoy the outdoors. A well-timed nature walk can often leave you at a romantic site, such as a gorgeous view of a waterfall, just as the sun is going down.

Geocaching

This activity makes a wonderful free date night for those who like to explore. Geocaching is a worldwide treasure hunt using the GPS device or your smartphone, enabling you and your date to explore the nooks and crannies of your community while hunting down small treasure boxes. The fun is in the journey, as they’re often cleverly hidden.

Free DIY Class

Free courses are available during many weekends at Home Depot, requiring just a quick sign-up online. Home Depot will walk you through the basics of a do-it-yourself project and give you the opportunity to learn about the various tools and items used. Attending a free class, such as a free DIY class or cooking class at a food store, can be a great date experience.

Movie Night in the Park

This free date has a lot in common with a community concert in the park. Take a blanket, stretch out under the stars, cuddle up and enjoy a movie together.

Author Reading

Attending a free author reading is a wonderful way to meet an author, hear some of her work in her own voice and ask a few questions. If you and your date are book lovers, this can be a wonderful free way to spend an evening together.

Brewery Tour

Touring a brewery is often free and can be a great option for a couple who enjoys a good craft beer. Many breweries will walk you through their production facilities and offer you a few samples at the end.

Making Meals and Memories

Is there an amazing meal you both want to try? Why not have a date night in which you work together to make that meal and have a romantic dinner? You’ll laugh and enjoy each other’s company while preparing it, and it won’t cost much more than an ordinary meal you’d eat at home for dinner anyway.

Volunteer

What’s a cause that you or your date care about deeply? Spend part of a day or evening volunteering for that cause. Work a food pantry shift together, help weed a community garden or work on a Habitat for Humanity house. If you don’t have an organized activity, just choose a spot in your community that’s full of trash and clean up that trash. Before and after pictures are great, particularly when they include both of you.

Learn How to Dance

Dancing in a particular style is something that many couples love to do, but if one of you doesn’t know the steps, it can be awkward. Solve this by having a learn-how-to-dance date night. Figure out a style or two of dancing you want to learn together, find some YouTube videos on how to do the steps and spend the evening together learning how to do it. How can a date be that bad if you spend it in each other’s arms?

Community Calendar Dive

Go to the website of your city or town and look at its community calendars for free events. Choose the first one that neither one of you veto and attend it, whatever it is. You could find yourself doing anything on this kind of date, from learning how to play bridge to going on a guided nature walk. If you can’t find ideas there, add Meetup.com to the mix and see if any of those ideas fit.

Wonderful free date ideas are all around you. Just take your honey by the hand and start exploring.

