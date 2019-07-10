10 Universities Where Most Freshmen Commute

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

In pop culture, the freshman year experience is often marked in large part by living in university housing. In reality, students often have other options, including renting a private home off campus or living with parents and commuting to college.

According to National Postsecondary Student Aid Study data analyzed by Seton Hall University professor Robert Kelchen last year, more students live off campus than in university housing, a trend that has remained stable since 2000.

While some colleges require freshmen to live on campus because of the reported educational benefits, others have no such rules, allowing greater individual autonomy. Some schools even require all students to live in university housing regardless of class standing.

But at some National Universities — schools that offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus master’s and doctoral programs — the majority of first-year students live off campus or commute to class. Atop this list is California State University–Fullerton, where 93% of freshmen lived off campus or commuted in the 2017-2018 school year, which is well above the national average. On average, only about 20% of first-year students lived off campus or commuted, according to U.S. News survey responses from 266 ranked National Universities.

Among the 10 universities with the most freshman commuters, an average of about 76% of first-year students lived off campus or commuted. These schools are geographically diverse, with only two sharing the same state: California.

Below is a list of the 10 National Universities with the highest percentages of first-year students who lived off campus or commuted for the 2017-2018 school year. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

U.S. News surveyed more than 1,800 colleges and universities for our 2018 survey of undergraduate programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Colleges rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data come from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The off-campus living and commuting data above are correct as of July 30, 2019.

Correction 07/31/19: A previous version of this story included the University of Missouri based on incorrect commuter data reported from the school.