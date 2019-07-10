10 MBA Programs With the Highest GMAT Scores

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs…

A stellar score on the Graduate Management Admission Test, or GMAT, does not guarantee admission to a prestigious business school, given that it’s just one component of an MBA application.

That means it’s possible for MBA hopefuls to get accepted into a highly ranked business school with a mediocre GMAT score if they have other positive attributes, such as outstanding work experience. Plus, there are many business schools that will accept either a GMAT or GRE score, and there are a few test-optional MBA programs.

Nevertheless, test scores are an important selection criteria at most graduate business schools, so performing well on the GMAT — which has a minimum score of 200 and a maximum score of 800 — can improve the odds of acceptance.

Among the 128 ranked MBA programs that provided GMAT statistics of their incoming full-time students in an annual U.S. News survey, the average score for fall 2018 was 625. That score surpasses the performance of over 63% of GMAT test-takers who took the test between January 2015 and December 2017, according to statistics published by the Graduate Management Admission Council, and it is more than 60 points higher than the average score among all test-takers during that time period: 561.

However, among the 10 B-schools with the highest GMAT scores for incoming students in fall 2018, the average was 729, a score that hovers between the 94th and 95th percentile for GMAT test-takers in the 2015-2017 period.

Columbia Business School had the most stratospheric average GMAT score at 736, which corresponds to the 95th to 97th percentile range. In contrast, among the 10 B-schools with the lowest GMAT scores in fall 2018, the average was 483, a score that is lower than that of more than three-quarters of test-takers.

Below is a list of the 10 business schools where incoming full-time MBA students in fall 2018 had the highest GMAT scores. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

U.S. News surveyed 475 schools for our 2018 survey of business programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Business Schools rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data come from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The GMAT score data above are correct as of July 2, 2019.

