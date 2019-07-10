The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

Though students can take online college classes anywhere with computer access and an internet connection, it’s increasingly common for those taking exclusively online courses to be located in the same state as the institution offering them. As the cost of college continues to rise, students can take advantage of in-state tuition discounts by pursuing a local online education.

Among the 152 ranked online bachelor’s programs that reported this data to U.S. News in an annual survey, the average total cost for in-state tuition in 2018-2019 was $36,961, which does not take into account any financial aid, scholarships or additional student fees. By credit, classes cost about $305 on average.

But the average tuition costs are dramatically lower among the 10 least expensive online colleges for in-state students. Among these schools, the average in-state, per-credit cost was $102 in 2018-2019, amounting to an average total of $12,288.

For students who are residents of Florida or North Carolina, in-state tuition for online bachelor’s programs can be particularly inexpensive. Among the 10 least expensive in-state online colleges, six of them are in Florida and three are in North Carolina.

The University of North Carolina–Pembroke, which offered courses for just $53 per credit for in-state students, tops the list. The school requires 120 credits for graduation, making the total cost that year $6,360. Among the 10 least expensive online programs for in-state students, the University of Florida was the only institution that ranked among the top 10 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for 2019. UF charged in-state online students $112 per credit in 2018-2019, for a total cost of $13,440.

Students who don’t reside in one of these states might consider online college programs with the least expensive out-of-state tuition, such as Sterling College in Kansas, which offered out-of-state tuition for $135 per credit, totaling $16,740 in 2018-2019.

Below is a list of the online bachelor’s degree programs where in-state students had the lowest cost per credit for the 2018-2019 school year. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

