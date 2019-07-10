10 Great Small Towns to Retire

Small town retirement When a small town has a high quality of life and a good economy, it often begins…

When a small town has a high quality of life and a good economy, it often begins to draw new residents. Small cities allow you to escape the crowds and traffic of large metro areas but still retain the stores, services and health care options that make life in retirement easier. Here’s a look at the fastest-growing small cities in the U.S. with between 50,000 and 100,000 residents, according to Census Bureau data. These potential retirement spots provide natural beauty, entertainment options and convenient access to a larger city when you need it.

Buckeye, Arizona

About 45 minutes outside of Phoenix, Buckeye is the fastest-growing small city in the U.S. The population grew by 8.5% over the past year to 74,370 in 2018. The hot desert climate appeals to retirees who are looking to avoid winter weather, but air conditioning is a necessity during the hottest summer months. The city provides a free Fitness in the Park program that includes yoga, pilates and Zumba, and the Rusty Spurs Social Softball Club is open to those age 50 and older. Nearby White Tank Mountain Regional Park provides hiking trails among cacti, desert flowers, archaeological sites and petroglyphs.

New Braunfels, Texas

Located between San Antonio and Austin, this Texas Hill Country town provides convenient access to both larger cities. The population was 84,612 in 2018, up 7.2% from 2017. Originally settled by German immigrants, the city celebrates its heritage at several annual festivals, including Wurstfest and Wassailfest. You can take your grandchildren to the Schlitterbahn Waterpark or on a safari through Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch and Caverns, both of which provide discounts to seniors. Locals often stay cool during the sweltering summers by tubing down the Comal and Guadalupe rivers.

Apex, North Carolina

This small city has grown by 6.8% over the past year to a population of 53,852 in 2018. Located about 15 miles outside of Raleigh, Apex is part of the Research Triangle area that is anchored by three major research universities: North Carolina State University, Duke University and the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill. This part of North Carolina has a highly educated population and a strong economy fostered by partnerships between the universities and private industry. Founded as a railroad town, the city has recently renovated some of its historic buildings from the late 1800s.

Georgetown, Texas

Georgetown is a haven for the old and the young. This college town is the home of Southwestern University, the oldest higher education institution in Texas. There’s also a massive retirement community for those age 55 and older called Sun City Texas, which has over 13,000 residents. Georgetown’s population has increased 5.2% over the past year to 53,852 people in 2018. The city has a charming town square with historic buildings that is frequently bustling with festivals and events. Georgetown also provides convenient access to the scenic rivers and lakes of the Texas Hill Country. Plus, the live music and barbecue of Austin is only 30 miles away.

Rowlett, Texas

Located on the shore of Lake Ray Hubbard, Rowlett is a place to spend your retirement years swimming, boating and fishing. The city had a population of 66,285 in 2018, up 5.1% from 2017. Many residents commute to Dallas for employment and entertainment options, about 20 miles away. The DART Rail blue line makes it convenient to get from Rowlett to Garland and downtown Dallas without sitting in traffic. A bonus: Texas has no state income tax.

St. Cloud, Florida

St. Cloud was founded as a retirement community for Union Civil War veterans and remains a popular retirement spot. The population has increased by 5% over the past year to 54,115 in 2018. Located on the southern shore of East Lake Tohopekaliga, St. Cloud is an idyllic location for a peaceful retirement by the lake. East Lake Toho, as it is often called, is known for its unusually clear water and excellent bass fishing and is also home to a community of bald eagles. The more dynamic entertainment options of Orlando and Walt Disney World are a little over a half-hour drive away.

Ankeny, Iowa

Ankeny is located about 10 miles outside of Des Moines, Iowa’s capital city, and is the fastest-growing part of the state. Ankeny had a population of 65,284 in 2018, up 4.6% from 2017. Among the largest employers is John Deere Des Moines Works, which manufactures crop care and harvesting equipment. A former railroad line has been converted into an extensive recreation trail that includes the unique High Trestle Trail Bridge, which simulates the view through a mine shaft, a reference to the area’s mining history.

Dublin, California

About 35 miles outside of San Francisco, Dublin residents can avoid Bay Area traffic by taking a BART train into the city. The Dublin area has high housing costs but is considerably more affordable than San Francisco. The city has grown 4.5% over the past year to 63,445 people in 2018. Dublin generally has hotter summer temperatures than San Francisco’s famously cool summers. To help keep residents cool, the city recently opened a massive 31,000-square-foot water park and aquatics facility called The Wave. Named after the capital of Ireland, Dublin celebrates its Irish heritage with a large St. Patrick’s Day celebration each spring.

South Jordan, Utah

South Jordan, often called “SoJo,” is about 18 miles south of Salt Lake City. The TRAX light rail system makes it easy to commute to Salt Lake City and provides discounts to seniors age 65 and older. The population grew by 4.4% to 74,149 in 2018. A huge master-planned development, Daybreak Communities, has drawn thousands of new residents to the area. The city is a hub for medical jobs, including medical device manufacturer Merit Medical Systems. Founded by Mormon settlers, South Jordan is noteworthy for having two temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Castle Rock, Colorado

Castle Rock is named for a large geological formation that overlooks the city. A star is lit at the top of the rock during a Starlighting festival to kick off each holiday season. Castle Rock has multiple golf courses with Rocky Mountain views, including Red Hawk Ridge and the Castle Pines Golf Club, the latter of which was designed by Jack Nicklaus. This mountain town has a four-season climate with ample nearby opportunities for hiking and skiing. Located between Denver and Colorado Springs, Castle Rock’s population has grown by 4.3% over the past year to 64,827 residents.

