Why Is Skin Cancer Rising?

Despite great advances in medical research and treatment, we find ourselves in the midst of an ongoing epidemic. Skin cancer incidence rates of the three major types of skin cancer — basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma — continue to rise. More people are being diagnosed with skin cancer each year than the sum of all other types of cancer. Predictions estimate 1 in 5 Americans will be diagnosed with a skin cancer by age 70.

From 1994 to 2014, the diagnosis and treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers, aka basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, increased by 77%. The vast majority were basal cell carcinoma, which is the most commonly diagnosed skin cancer. When we look at the primary cause of these non-melanoma skin cancers, we find one constant: a direct correlation with ultraviolet radiation exposure. We know that ultraviolet radiation causes changes at the cellular DNA level and increases the risk of squamous cell, basal cell and even melanoma. So it’s an interesting observation that the population that grew up during the indoor tanning boom is now showing the results of this ultraviolet radiation exposure.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer — an affiliate of the World Health Organization — has categorized indoor tanning devices in its list of Group 1 carcinogens. Other group members include plutonium exposure, ultraviolet radiation from the sun and cigarette smoking. In 2014, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration changed its categorization of indoor tanning devices from Class 1, which is low risk, to Class II, which suggests a moderate to high risk. Many state governments have gone further and passed legislation limiting access to indoor tanning devices for people under 18 years of age, plus imposed regulations like requiring parental consent. Shockingly, data suggests that more people will develop skin cancer from ultraviolet radiation exposure than the number of people who will develop lung cancer from cigarette smoking.

In no way am I minimizing the negative impact of smoking. However, as a practicing dermatologist in South Florida, I have a strong need to promote and reinforce the Benjamin Franklin proverb: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” We all have the power to fight against skin cancer. One of the most important steps is literally an ounce — aka one ounce of sunscreen applied to your body daily, whether you’re inside or outside, in the car, office or playground. Regular use of broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher has been proven to decrease the risks of developing non-melanoma skin cancer by upwards of 40%. For melanoma, the risk is decreased by around 50%.

Some are more concerned by the rising incidence of melanoma, which tends to be viewed as the deadliest skin cancer. It’s projected that new diagnoses of melanoma will increase by nearly 8% this year despite attempts to educate people about the importance of sunscreen use and scheduling annual skin checks. But there’s some good news in the data: While the incidence has increased, the mortality rates have decreased significantly by 22%. The five-year survival rate from melanoma is approximated at 92%. With early detection, the survival rate jumps dramatically to 98%. Regular sunscreen use decreases the risk of melanoma by nearly 50%. On the corollary, the risk doubles in those who have experienced five or more sunburns. These statistics help highlight the importance of avoiding the risk of a sunburn as well as tanning beds.

Regular exposure to ultraviolet radiation, both natural and artificial, is directly correlated with increased risk of skin cancer development. The regular use of a broad spectrum sunscreen decreases the risk of both non-melanoma skin cancers as well as melanoma. Here we have an opportunity to truly see the benefits of behavior modification and primary prevention.

A recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found four active ingredients in blood samples at levels exceeding the threshold recommended for toxicology testing. While that piece of news may be concerning, the effect of these concentrations is unknown, and further research is needed to determine the clinical significance of these findings. The bottom line is that daily sunscreen use is critical. Select a broad spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF, since the higher SPF gives a greater margin of error to ensure solid protection while using less than the prescribed amount. Apply it 20 to 30 minutes before going outside, and reapply it after getting out of the water, sweating heavily or following a three- to four-hour outside activity. And make sure your sunscreen contains zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, two ingredients that are generally recognized as safe and effective for use in sunscreen.

On a final note: While sunscreen is key, it’s just one way to practice “safe sun.” Refrain from outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., wear sun-protective clothing and a hat, and don’t forget your sunglasses.

