Why Investors Must Watch Tariff Signals

The deterioration of trade talks between the United States and China surprised investors and raised the odds of a recession. Although trade represents a relatively small percentage of U.S. and Chinese GDP, the direct and indirect impact resulting from a protracted trade war is a potential game-changer for equity markets.

Trade wars aren’t easy to win — and no one really “wins” a trade war. China exports more to the U.S. than it imports from the U.S., consequently American tariffs on China goods will weigh on Chinese growth. In addition, sanctions against Huawei will deprive China of access to vital technology critical to China’s long-term aspirations.

China is likely to offset some of the economic pain through economic stimulus or currency depreciation. Although the U.S. seemingly has the upper hand in trade negotiations, the U.S. economy and stock market are vulnerable to Chinese retaliatory actions.

In recent years, China has made it a priority to diversify food import sources. Until 2014 American corn supplied more than 90% of the China import market. Imports of Ukrainian corn surged in recent years and now account for about 70% of Chinese annual corn imports.

As trade tensions heated up last year, China sought alternative sources for its massive demand for soybeans. American farmers suffered when soybean prices fell dramatically after China turned to Brazil to replace the U.S. as its primary supplier. Soybean prices tumbled again after the latest escalation of tensions between the U.S. and China.

The pain of a trade war will not be confined to the agriculture sector.

Stock markets provide an important channel through which economic developments in China have an “outsized” impact on the rest of the world. S&P 500 and other leading global companies derive a large share of their revenues in China, often through their overseas operations or through joint ventures with Chinese companies.

The global auto sector is a clear example of this theme. China accounts for up to 40% of revenue for some European auto manufacturers, notably VW and other German brands. General Motors is among the American automakers with substantial sales in China, and many luxury goods providers consider China the “make or break” market that determines whether earnings beat or fall short of expectations.

American semiconductor and technology hardware companies get a substantial amount of sales from China, placing their growth at risk if trade tensions persist. China’s desire for self-reliance in key technology products may intensify, prompting the Chinese government to provide even more support to domestic players in industries such as artifi­cial intelligence, robotics, driverless vehicles and military hardware.

U.S. firms that have been stock market favorites in recent years may suffer from lost sales to China and increased competition in other markets from Chinese “national champions.”

Disruption of specialized supply chains would be an indirect impact magnifying the cost of trade war. The view of the world that thinks that most trade is in finished goods that are shipped from country to country is a relic of a bygone era. Today, much of trade activity is in components that travel across national borders to supply diverse production networks.

Global supply chains form a complex web in which value is added during journeys that cross multiple borders. The iPhone is designed in the U.S. but made in China with components and assembly also from Korea, Taiwan and Japan. Auto manufacturing is also notable for supply chain complexity. A Japanese auto manufacturer may make engines in Japan, ship them to Canada where the cars undergo further assembly, then send the cars to be finished in Mexico.

Companies forced to reconfigure supply chains risk having stranded assets that will weigh on financial results and stock prices. Trade tensions create the type of uncertainty that business executives dread, so it shouldn’t be surprising that business spending is falling short of expectations.

If trade remains the focal point of a great power rivalry between the U.S. and China, a less globalized world may shift to regional trading blocs. The rise of regional trading relationships may create interesting long-term investment opportunities, however, the transition costs of de-globalization would be a negative near-term shock to markets and economic growth. The long-term impact of a more protectionist world features more negatives than positives.

In a recent speech, Mohamed El-Erian asked an important question: “Are tariffs the destination or part of the journey?” If tariffs are the destination, economic growth and equity markets are likely to suffer. In contrast, if tariffs are part of a journey that ultimately leads to lower tariffs, greater market access and stronger intellectual property protections, economic growth and equity markets could rebound sharply.

Until recently, investors expected the economy — particularly employment — to be a binding constraint for President Donald Trump. The consensus was that Trump would not risk an economic downturn heading into the 2020 election and would be motivated to negotiate a trade deal or a temporary de-escalation of tensions.

The risk to this investor-friendly thesis is that Trump thinks that animosity toward China is more important to mobilizing the GOP voter base than economic growth and employment. If in Trump’s eyes animosity toward China carries more electoral weight than economic growth, then tariffs become the destination rather than part of the journey.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has his own set of constraints. Nationalist sentiment is high in China, given resistance to a repeat of the terms imposed by foreign powers for more than a century of China’s history. A risk, according to TS Lombard’s Christopher Granville, is that “Beijing may conclude that nothing will satisfy the U.S. … so that when Mr. Trump judges the moment ripe to ‘turn on a dime’ and reach agreement with China, he may find the negotiating room empty.”

Investors should look for clues from China and the U.S. to determine whether tariffs are part of the journey or are the ultimate destination. Economic signals are important — the more that China stimulates its economy, the higher the likelihood that Xi is preparing for a long battle over trade. In the U.S., rising unemployment or further deterioration in manufacturing growth should motivate Trump to negotiate a cease fire.

Rhetoric also matters and a de-escalation of the nationalist rhetoric from both sides would be a positive signal for markets.

