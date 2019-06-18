Why Amazon is taking to Twitter to clap back at critics

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has become noticeably more concerned with what politicians say about it. In the last two weeks, one of the company’s primary Twitter accounts has twice shot back at two well-known Democrats…

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has become noticeably more concerned with what politicians say about it. In the last two weeks, one of the company’s primary Twitter accounts has twice shot back at two well-known Democrats after they made statements questioning how much the company pays its workers and in taxes.

Combined with tweets made by well-known Amazon executives this year, the company is challenging rhetoric coming from left-leaning senators, House members and presidential hopefuls. It’s a noticeably different stance compared to Amazon’s reticence to respond when President Donald Trump launched a tweet storm last year against the company, CEO Jeff Bezos and the newspaper he owns, The Washington Post.

The contrasting responses could be a sign of how serious Amazon takes comments coming from these politicians compared to those from the president. Some of these politicians have called to break up the company, which could impact its long-term growth and its promised second headquarters,…