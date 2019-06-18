202
Home » Latest News » Why Amazon is taking…

Why Amazon is taking to Twitter to clap back at critics

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 18, 2019 11:29 am 06/18/2019 11:29am
Share

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has become noticeably more concerned with what politicians say about it. In the last two weeks, one of the company’s primary Twitter accounts has twice shot back at two well-known Democrats after they made statements questioning how much the company pays its workers and in taxes.

Combined with tweets made by well-known Amazon executives this year, the company is challenging rhetoric coming from left-leaning senators, House members and presidential hopefuls. It’s a noticeably different stance compared to Amazon’s reticence to respond when President Donald Trump launched a tweet storm last year against the company, CEO Jeff Bezos and the newspaper he owns, The Washington Post.

The contrasting responses could be a sign of how serious Amazon takes comments coming from these politicians compared to those from the president. Some of these politicians have called to break up the company, which could impact its long-term growth and its promised second headquarters,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!