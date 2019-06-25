Where the 2020 Democratic candidates went to college

Democratic candidate alma maters Twenty candidates will take the stage for the first debates among Democrats vying for the presidency in the 2020 election. The separate televised debates will host 10 candidates each over two…

Democratic candidate alma maters

Twenty candidates will take the stage for the first debates among Democrats vying for the presidency in the 2020 election. The separate televised debates will host 10 candidates each over two nights, June 26 and 27.

The group is a diverse mix of current and former elected officials, and even some who have never held public office. But the colleges these candidates attended are nearly as diverse as their professional backgrounds. Ivy League schools are well represented among the 20 candidates in the debate, and many attended National Universities and National Liberal Arts Colleges. Some share alma maters at either the undergraduate or graduate level, with 13 going on to earn law degrees.

Here is where each candidate who qualified for the first Democratic debates went to college.

Michael Bennet

Alma mater: Wesleyan University (CT)

U.S. News ranking: 18 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges.

Michael Bennet, a senator from Colorado, earned his bachelor’s degree at Wesleyan and later completed law school at Yale University. Prior to his appointment to the Senate in 2009, Bennet served as superintendent of Denver Public Schools.

Joe Biden

Alma mater: University of Delaware

U.S. News ranking: 89 (tie), National Universities

Joe Biden graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965 and from the Syracuse University College of Law in 1968. Biden was first elected to the Senate in 1972 and has since spent the majority of his adult life in public service, including as vice president to Barack Obama from 2009-17.

Cory Booker

Alma mater: Stanford University (CA)

U.S. News ranking: 7, National Universities

Cory Booker earned a bachelor’s from Stanford in 1991 and a master’s degree in 1992. He studied at the University of Oxford in England as a Rhodes scholar and graduated from Yale University Law School in 1997. Booker was mayor of Newark, New Jersey, from 2006-13 and has represented New Jersey in the Senate since 2013.

Pete Buttigieg

Alma mater: Harvard University (MA)

U.S. News ranking: 2, National Universities

Pete Buttigieg graduated from Harvard University in 2004 and later studied at the University of Oxford in England as a Rhodes scholar. Afterward he served in the U.S. Navy Reserves from 2009-17. He has been the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, since 2012.

Julián Castro

Alma mater: Stanford University

U.S. News ranking: 7, National Universities

Julián Castro earned a bachelor’s degree from Stanford in 1996 and a law degree from Harvard in 2000. He was a San Antonio, Texas, City Council member from 2001-05 and mayor of the city from 2009-14. He was secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2014-17.

Bill de Blasio

Alma mater: New York University

U.S. News ranking: 30 (tie), National Universities

Bill de Blasio earned his bachelor’s at New York University and a graduate degree from Columbia University. Before being elected mayor of New York City in 2013, de Blasio held posts on the city council and school board.

John Delaney

Alma mater: Columbia University (NY)

U.S. News ranking: 3 (tie), National Universities

John Delaney graduated from Columbia University with a bachelor’s degree in 1985 and earned a law degree from Georgetown University in 1988. Delaney started two businesses and a nonprofit prior to being elected as a U.S. representative from Maryland, where he served from 2013-19.

Tulsi Gabbard

Alma mater: Hawaii Pacific University

U.S. News ranking: 69 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

Tulsi Gabbard completed her undergraduate program at Hawaii Pacific University in 2009 after joining the Army National Guard. She served in the Hawaii state Senate in the early 2000s and as a Honolulu City Council member before her election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012.

Kristen Gillibrand

Alma mater: Dartmouth College (NH)

U.S. News ranking: 12 (tie), National Universities

Kristen Gillibrand graduated from Dartmouth with her bachelor’s in 1988 and earned a law degree from the University of California–Los Angeles in 1991. She served the state of New York in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007-09 before her election to the Senate in 2009.

Kamala Harris

Alma mater: Howard University (DC)

U.S. News ranking: 89 (tie), National Universities

Kamala Harris is a graduate of Howard University and the University of California Hastings College of Law. Prior to her election as U.S. Senator from California in 2016, Harris served as attorney general of California from 2011-17 and district attorney of San Francisco from 2004-11.

John Hickenlooper

Alma mater: Wesleyan University

U.S. News ranking: 18 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

John Hickenlooper earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Wesleyan University. A geologist by training, Hickenlooper opened a brewery after losing a job in his field of study. He served two terms as governor of Colorado from 2011-2019.

Jay Inslee

Alma mater: University of Washington

U.S. News ranking: 59 (tie), National Universities

Jay Inslee graduated from the University of Washington in 1973 and later earned his law degree at Willamette University. He has served as governor of Washington since 2012 and was in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1993-95 and again from 1999-2012.

Amy Klobuchar

Alma mater: Yale University (CT)

U.S. News ranking: 3 (tie), National Universities

Amy Klobuchar has a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a law degree from the University of Chicago. She has represented Minnesota in the U.S. Senate since 2007. Prior to that she was county attorney in Minneapolis.

Tim Ryan

Alma mater: Bowling Green State University (OH)

U.S. News ranking: 215 (tie), National Universities

Tim Ryan earned a bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green and a law degree from the University of New Hampshire. The Ohio congressman has served eight terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and was first elected in 2002.

Bernie Sanders

Alma mater: University of Chicago

U.S. News ranking: 3 (tie), National Universities

Bernie Sanders graduated from the University of Chicago in 1964. He has represented Vermont in the U.S. Senate as an independent since 2007. Sanders was in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1991-2007 and was mayor of Burlington, Vermont, from 1981-89.

Eric Swalwell

Alma mater: University of Maryland–College Park

U.S. News ranking: 63 (tie), National Universities

Eric Swalwell is a graduate of both the University of Maryland and the Francis King Carey School of Law at University of Maryland. The California representative was elected to the U.S. House in 2012. His background includes experience as a deputy district attorney in California’s Alameda County and a town council member in Dublin, California.

Beto O’Rourke

Alma mater: Columbia University (NY)

U.S. News ranking: 3 (tie), National Universities

Beto O’Rourke graduated from Columbia University in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in English literature. The former Texas congressman served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013-19 and on the El Paso, Texas, City Council from 2005-11.

Elizabeth Warren

Alma mater: University of Houston

U.S. News ranking: 171 (tie), National Universities

Elizabeth Warren holds a bachelor’s from the University of Houston and a law degree from Rutgers University–New Brunswick. She has represented Massachusetts in the Senate since 2013 and previously worked in law and academia.

Marianne Williamson

Alma mater: Pomona College (CA)

U.S. News ranking: 5 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Marianne Williamson studied at Pomona College for two years before dropping out, making her the only candidate on this list without a college degree. She has made a career writing and speaking about spirituality. Williamson has not previously held an elected office.

Andrew Yang

Alma mater: Brown University (RI)

U.S. News ranking: 14 (tie), National Universities

Andrew Yang earned his bachelor’s degree at Brown University and holds a law degree from Columbia University. Yang comes from a business background. He was previously CEO of a test prep company and is the founder of Venture for America, an entrepreneurship support program. He has not previously held public office.

Find the school for you.

Get more information about how to choose a college, and check out the complete rankings of the Best Colleges to find the school that’s best for you. For more advice and information on selecting a college, connect with U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

Where the 2020 Democratic candidates went to college

— Michael Bennet: Wesleyan University

— Joe Biden: University of Delaware

— Cory Booker: Stanford University

— Pete Buttigieg: Harvard University

— Julián Castro: Stanford University

— Bill de Blasio: New York University

— John Delaney: Columbia University

— Tulsi Gabbard: Hawaii Pacific University

— Kristen Gillibrand: Dartmouth College

— Kamala Harris: Howard University

— John Hickenlooper: Wesleyan University

— Jay Inslee: University of Washington

— Amy Klobuchar: Yale University

— Tim Ryan: Bowling Green State University

— Bernie Sanders: University of Chicago

— Eric Swalwell: University of Maryland–College Park

— Beto O’Rourke: Columbia University

— Elizabeth Warren: University of Houston

— Marianne Williamson: Pomona College

— Andrew Yang: Brown University

More from U.S. News

10 Colleges That Made Them CEOs

12 Colleges That Have Produced the Most Astronauts

A Guide to Military-Friendly Colleges

Where the 2020 Democratic Candidates Went to College originally appeared on usnews.com