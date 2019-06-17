Where Big 12 Schools Rank Among the 2019 Best Colleges

Where Big 12 schools rank Despite its name, the Big 12 is comprised of only 10 schools. Though the Big 12’s inaugural season as an athletic conference was in 1996, its history stretches back to…

Where Big 12 schools rank

Despite its name, the Big 12 is comprised of only 10 schools. Though the Big 12’s inaugural season as an athletic conference was in 1996, its history stretches back to the early 1900s, with roots in the Southwest Conference and Big 6 Conference. Ultimately members of those two conferences would form the original dozen programs that made up the Big 12. Conference membership has been in flux in the last decade, with several original members leaving and new schools joining. To date, Big 12 schools have claimed 60 NCAA team championships. Here’s where Big 12 schools stand among National Universities — research-focused schools that offer a full range of undergraduate majors as well as master’s and doctoral programs — in the U.S. News 2019 Best Colleges rankings.

University of Oklahoma

Location: Norman, Oklahoma

U.S. News rank: Unranked

Total enrollment: 31,626

4-year graduation rate: 41%

West Virginia University

Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

U.S. News rank: 205 (tie)

Total enrollment: 28,409

4-year graduation rate: 32%

Texas Tech University

Location: Lubbock, Texas

U.S. News rank: 187 (tie)

Total enrollment: 36,996

4-year graduation rate: 35%

Oklahoma State University

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

U.S. News rank: 157 (tie)

Total enrollment: 25,254

4-year graduation rate: 39%

Kansas State University

Location: Manhattan, Kansas

U.S. News rank: 147 (tie)

Total enrollment: 22,795

4-year graduation rate: 33%

University of Kansas

Location: Lawrence, Kansas

U.S. News rank: 129 (tie)

Total enrollment: 27,625

4-year graduation rate: 42%

Iowa State University

Location: Ames, Iowa

U.S. News rank: 119 (tie)

Total enrollment: 35,993

4-year graduation rate: 45%

Texas Christian University

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

U.S. News rank: 80 (tie)

Total enrollment: 10,489

4-year graduation rate: 69%

Baylor University

Location: Waco, Texas

U.S. News rank: 78 (tie)

Total enrollment: 17,059

4-year graduation rate: 60%

University of Texas–Austin

Location: Austin, Texas

U.S. News rank: 49 (tie)

Total enrollment: 51,525

4-year graduation rate: 58%

