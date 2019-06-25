What Workers Should Know About Proposed Overtime Rule Changes

A million more workers could be eligible for overtime pay if the Trump administration succeeds in extending that right to people who earn less than $35,308 per year, up from the current threshold of $23,660.…

A million more workers could be eligible for overtime pay if the Trump administration succeeds in extending that right to people who earn less than $35,308 per year, up from the current threshold of $23,660.

It seems like a victory for workers, but labor advocates are unhappy. That’s because the Trump proposal is far less sweeping than one the Obama administration pitched three years ago.

Under the Obama plan, workers making less than $47,476 would have qualified for overtime pay, a threshold that would have automatically increased each year. That proposal was halted by a court ruling that the Trump administration declined to challenge.

The new plan could face similar legal hurdles, and its specifics could change in response to the public comments that the Department of Labor solicited until May 21. Still, many business leaders are breathing sighs of relief because of the new proposal’s more modest salary threshold increase. “Most of my clients have found the new proposal quite a bit more palatable,” says Christine Lamb, managing partner at Fortis Law Partners, an employment law firm.

No matter how workers feel about the new proposal, they should make sure to study the implications it could have on how and how much they’re paid, experts advise. They’re also welcome to share feedback with government leaders via the Federal Register.

“You should understand the law,” says Jim McGeady, senior director of product marketing for ADP, a human resources and payroll services company. “Understand how it might affect you, and if it does, maybe have a conversation with your employer.”

Overtime Pay Law

Most U.S. workers must be paid at a rate 1.5 times their regular wage for all hours worked over 40 in a workweek, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

This legal requirement helps workers by ” putting a value on people’s time,” says Heidi Shierholz, senior economist and director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute who served as chief economist at the Department of Labor during the Obama administration. “If an employer has to pay time-and-a-half or bump someone up to the new threshold, that means employers have skin in the game when they’re asking workers to add chaos to their lives by working extra hours.”

Employees who work for organizations subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act are only exempt from overtime pay rules if they pass a three-pronged duties test. To be exempt, they must be:

— Supervisors or white-collar professionals whose jobs involve mostly office work, as opposed to manual labor. These include executives, administrative workers, “creative” professionals and computer employees, each of which has its own set of criteria.

— Paid on a salary, not hourly, basis.

— Paid at least $23,660 annually ($455 per week).

The Trump proposal would affect that last test by increasing the threshold to $35,308. The rate was last changed in 2004.

“The threshold has been allowed to erode so much it’s below the poverty line for a family of four,” Shierholz says.

Workers on the edge of the new threshold will likely be most affected. That means low-level managers and frontline supervisors in industries such as retail, food service and health care, Lamb says.

But the Trump plan is not just of interest to low-wage workers. Under current regulations, most “highly compensated workers” — those who make at least $100,000 — can be exempt from overtime pay requirements if they pass a less strict version of the above duties test. The new proposal would bump that exemption floor up to $147,414 — “a substantial increase,” says Michelle Lee Flores, labor and employment attorney with Akerman law firm.

Common Confusion Between Exempt vs. Non-Exempt Employees

The duties test causes a lot of confusion among employers and workers about who is entitled to overtime pay.

For example, a job title alone doesn’t make you exempt. Your business card may say “manager,” but if you don’t actually supervise anyone, you may still be entitled to overtime pay.

In conjunction with its plan to raise the salary threshold, the Department of Labor proposed some clarifications about what type of pay counts as part of a worker’s “regular wage” to ensure time-and-a-half pay is calculated correctly. The following benefits would be excluded from overtime calculations:

— Gym memberships and fitness classes.

— Employee discounts.

— Payouts for unused vacation and sick leave.

— Education assistance benefits.

— Accident and unemployment benefits.

— Certain types of bonuses.

Implications for Exempt Employees and Non-Exempt Workers

If the proposed changes take effect, employers have a few options for complying. They could simply budget more money for payroll expenses. Or, to avoid paying overtime to more salaried workers, companies could raise pay above the new threshold, limit workers to 40 hours of labor per week or change their job responsibilities to pass the duties test.

Some employers may require more workers to fill out timesheets. That kind of monitoring, which some professionals consider a stigma, may require getting used to, McGeady says.

However, he points out that it’s always a good idea for workers eligible for overtime wages to keep their own personal records.

“If you suspect you’re working overtime and not getting paid for it, keep track of it yourself,” McGeady says. “Check your paystub right away to make sure it reflects what you think you worked.”

Workers who think they’re not getting the overtime pay they deserve can raise the issue with their bosses or human resources departments, Lamb says. They’re also free to lodge a complaint with the Department of Labor, which may trigger an investigation.

The information in this article is intended to provide general advice; please consult a legal professional for help with your specific situation.

Update 06/26/19: This story was previously published on April 3, 2019, and has been updated with new information.