What to Watch in the World, Week of June 3

June 4: Prioritizing Child Safety

On Tuesday, June 4, the United Nations observes the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression. Established in 1982, the day is aimed at acknowledging the suffering of children around the world as victims of physical, mental and emotional abuse.

Worldwide,UNICEF estimates that in 2018 that 30 million children have been displaced by conflict. More than 1,100 children were killed in 2018 by the fighting in Syria, the highest number yet in that country’s civil war, UNICEF said.

June 4: Ramadan Ends

Eid al-Fitr arrives to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting. This year Eid is expected to arrive on Tuesday, June 4, but the date is tentative; Eid arrives with the sighting of the first crescent of a full moon, and weather may prevent the sighting, and Eid may arrive on different days around the world.

Research at Utrecht University shows the new moon is most likely to arrive on June 4.

June 5: Attention Turns to the Environment

On Wednesday, June 5, World Environment Day is observed. The U.N. created the day to maintain public awareness of protecting the environment and protecting people from the unhealthy risks from pollution.

June 5: Denmark Elections

General elections are held in Denmark on Wednesday, June 5 for all 179 seats in the Folketing, or the Danish Parliament. The elections come as an aging population and recent government cuts have raised questions over the future of the Nordic welfare model. Immigration also is a major issue as a growing number of Muslims in the country say they are facing verbal abuse, exclusion and even hate crimes.

June 1-30: Pride Month

More countries use the month of June to mark as Pride Month than any other month. June 28 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, demonstrations by the LGBT community that is considered the beginning of the LGBT rights movement in the United States, and which has since spread around the world. The Pride march in New York City, the peak of the pride celebrations, will be held on June 30.

