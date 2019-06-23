What to Watch in the World, Week of June 24

Celebrating ‘O, Canada’ On this day in 1880 residents of Canada can trace the roots of their national anthem. “O Canada,” the song that became the country’s anthem, was first performed at the Congrès national…

Celebrating ‘O, Canada’

On this day in 1880 residents of Canada can trace the roots of their national anthem. “O Canada,” the song that became the country’s anthem, was first performed at the Congrès national des Canadiens-Français. The day coincides with a public holiday in Quebec, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, a day dedicated to remembering John the Baptist. Quebec hosts parades and festivities to celebrate Canada’s Francophones.

Climate Change Worries Down Under

City councilors of Sydney, Australia, are expected to vote as early as Monday, June 24, to declare climate change as a national emergency. In so doing, Australia’s largest city will join hundreds of state, provincial and local governments around the world that are calling for urgent steps to fight the crisis.

The motion is expected to easily pass and Lord Mayor Clover Moore is expected to seek the council demand the federal government introduce a price on carbon, reported the Sydney Morning Herald. Currently more than 600 jurisdictions around the world have declared a climate emergency, according to the International Climate Emergency Forum.

The War Against Drug Trafficking

The United Nations annually marks June 26 as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The U.N. General Assembly approved the day in 1987 to act “as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.”

Group of 20 Summit

On June 28-29 Japan will host the annual summit of the world’s leading rich and developing nations, the group of 20 largest economies in the world. Leaders will formally meet in Osaka, while government ministers will attend meetings at eight locations.

The summit will also feature high-profile one-on-one meetingsbetween U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese, Russian and Turkish counterparts, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Diversity and Challenges in the Tropics

Diversity in the environment, culture and languages are emphasized as the U.N. observes the International Day of the Tropics, the region between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn.

The tropics account for 40 percent of the world’s total surface area, about 80% of the world’s biodiversity and “much of its language and cultural diversity,” according to the U.N. Additionally, the tropics contain slightly more than half of the world’s renewable water resources, but about half of the population in the region is vulnerable to water stress. More people in the tropics experience undernourishment than in other parts of the world.

What to Watch in the World, Week of June 24 originally appeared on usnews.com