What to Watch in the World, Week of June 17, 2019

June 17: Hearings over Tariffs

Hundreds of witnesses are scheduled to testify when U.S. President Donald Trump‘s trade representative begins hearings on Monday, June 17, on his proposal to taxes on an additional $300 billion worth of imported goods from China.

Trump already has raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese-made imports. Extending tariffs to another $300 billion would cover almost all Chinese exports to the United States. The hearings conclude on June 25.

June 17-23: Paris Air Show

Uncertainty over the safety of a jet produced by Boeing, as well as concerns over the global economy may overshadow one of the most important sales events for global aircraft manufacturers.

The Paris Air Show is usually a celebration of aviation technology. However, the Boeing 737 Max has been grounded worldwide for three months after flight software played a role in two deadly plane crashes. Meanwhile, airline passenger traffic in March grew at the weakest rate in nine years. Air cargo shipments fell 4.7% in April, extending a slump that began in January.

The air show in France also attracts many of the world’s arms buyers wishing to see the latest military equipment, such as anti-aircraft missiles and cyberwar-fighting capabilities.

June 19: U.N. Puts Focus on Sexual Violence

Wednesday, June 19, marks the tenth anniversary of the mandate and the Office of the Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict of the United Nations. This date also marks the U.N. General Assembly’s observation of the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict.

The day was created to raise awareness about the need to end conflict-related sexual violence and honor its victims and survivors.

June 19: U.S. Attention on Slavery

June 19 is Juneteenth, one of the oldest celebrations that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.

On June 19, 1865, the Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, Texas informing people that the war had ended and the enslaved were freed. Although President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation about three years earlier, this had little impact on Texas, as there were very few Union troops in the state to enforce the executive order.

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties is also scheduled to hold hearings on this day focusing on the topic of reparations. Actor Danny Glover, pictured above, is among the witnesses expected to testify.

June 22: Elections in Mauritania

Mauritanians are heading to the polls on June 22 to vote for a new president. Incumbent Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, a former general who rose to power after a coup in 2005 will be leaving office after a second term. If no winner is elected in the first round, there will be another vote on July 6.

Mauritania in 1981 became the last country in the world to abolish slavery. However, news organizations such as The Guardian and international rights groups such as Amnesty International say slavery is still practiced in the West African nation.

