What to Watch in the World, Week of June 10

June 10: U.K.’s Prime Minister Race

The race to succeed Theresa May as prime minister of the United Kingdom officially kicks off on Monday, June 10, as nominations are due that day for candidates. A total of 11 lawmakers are competing to run the world’s fifth-largest economy. May has said she will remain in office until a successor has been selected, a process expected to run into late July.

May announced her resignation on June 7 as leader of the governing Conservatives after failing to gain approval from Parliament on her plan to withdraw the country from the European Union, the process called Brexit. The U.K. is facing its greatest political crisis in decades over Brexit, as no consensus exists with the public or in Parliament over how, when or even if the country should leave the EU.

June 12: Focus on Child Labor

June 12 is annually dedicated to reflect on children suffering the consequences of labor. The International Labour Organization (ILO) launched the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 in order to raise awareness about child labor and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it. This year’s theme: “Children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams!”

The ILO estimates that 218 million children between 5 and 17 years of age are employed worldwide. Of that figure, 152 million are victims of child labor and 73 million children work in hazardous conditions.

June 13: Pushing Back on Discrimination

The United Nations annually dedicates June 13 to fighting a form of discrimination by observing International Albinism Awareness Day. The day that came into effect in June 2015 after being proclaimed by the U.N. General Assembly in December 2014 and calls for the prevention of attacks and discrimination against persons with albinism.

“The physical appearance of persons with albinism is often the object of erroneous beliefs and myths influenced by superstition, which foster their marginalization and social exclusion,” the U.N. says.

June 14: Recognition for Donors

The World Health Organization is observing World Blood Donor Day on Friday, June 14. The day is dedicated to honoring voluntary, unpaid blood donors “for their life-saving gifts of blood.” The day also aims to raise awareness about the need for regular blood donations in order for more communities and individuals to have access to such supplies in a timely manner.

June 16: Elections in Guatemala

General elections will be held in Guatemala on June 16. The country will elect both the president and a new parliament on June 16. If no candidate wins the majority in the presidential race, a new round will be held in August.

The elections come at a difficult time for the nation. Earlier this year Guatemala’s government announced it was withdrawing from a U.N.-sponsored anti-corruption commission, a body that has investigated top government officials and people close to President Jimmy Morales.

