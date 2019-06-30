What to Watch in the World, Week of July 1

Monday, July 1: More Protests in Hong Kong The third protest in three weeks is taking place in Hong Kong on Monday, July 1. More than a million people took to the streets in two…

Monday, July 1: More Protests in Hong Kong

The third protest in three weeks is taking place in Hong Kong on Monday, July 1. More than a million people took to the streets in two previous marches in June, organizers estimate.

Pro-democracy activists annually hold marches every July 1, the date in 1997 that the United Kingdom handed over Hong Kong to China, to demand democracy, universal suffrage and the protection of freedom of speech. At the time of the handover, Beijing promised to preserve “one country, two systems” to protect Hong Kong’s free media, independent courts and other institutions for 50 years.

Recent events, however, have stirred widespread public concern about that promise, and on Monday protesters stormed government offices.

PHOTOS: Hong Kong’s Summer of Unrest

Monday, July 1: The EU Picks New Leaders

European Union officials are continuing the series of meetings from the weekend to choose new leaders in key positions. Yet divisions among electors has made the officials from the bloc suspend negotiations to pick the required candidates to run the EU main institutions for at least five years.

Talks stopped 16 hours after the summit began on June 30, the Associated Press reports. The agency also reports that former Dutch foreign minister Frans Timmermans was the top contender for the European Commission president.

SEE: Top 10 Countries for Technological Expertise, Ranked by Perception

July 1-2: OPEC Members Gather to Set Oil Prices

Officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries began two days of meetings today in Vienna to set oil production policy.

OPEC members are reportedly looking to extend oil supply cuts at least through the end of 2019, Reuters reports, “as Iran joined top producers Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia in endorsing a policy aimed at propping up the price of crude amid a weakening global economy.” Oil prices were up on Monday after a drop on Friday, the agency reports.

MORE: The 25 Best Countries in the World

July 1-3: ‘Summer Davos’ Summit in China

The World Economic Forum holds its annual New Champions meeting, in Dalian, China this week. The annual summit, called the “Summer Davos,” will host more than 1,800 leaders and will seek new strategic models for responding to world environmental challenges, regional competition, economic disparities and technological disruption.

“Convening under the theme, Leadership 4.0: Succeeding in a New Era of Globalization, the meeting builds on the concept developed last January at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2019 that our world is being defined by a new era of globalization shaped by a shifting geopolitical landscape, rapid technological advances and new, urgent ecological challenges,” the World Economic Forum report.

Saturday, July 6: International Day of Cooperatives

Today the United Nations observes the International Day of Cooperatives, an annual celebration dedicated to the cooperative movement that has been taking place on the first Saturday of July since 1923.

The day is meant to increase awareness of cooperatives, when “local, national and global policymakers, civil-society organizations and the public, in general, can learn how cooperatives contribute to a decent working environment,” the United Nations says. The organization adds that cooperative employment is “far from a marginal phenomenon” and provides the main income for more than 279 million people around the world.

Coming up this week

1. Hong Kong faces more protests.

2. The European Union struggles to elect new leaders for its main institutions.

3. OPEC members gather in Vienna to set oil production policy.

4. The World Economic Forum holds its New Champions meeting in China.

5. The United Nations observes International Day of Cooperative.

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Countries in the World

Top 10 Countries for Technological Expertise, Ranked by Perception

Photos: Hong Kong Protests Carrie Lam’s China Extradition Bill

What to Watch in the World, Week of July 1 originally appeared on usnews.com