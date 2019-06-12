What to Know About the SAT Environmental Context Dashboard

When the College Board unveiled plans last month to add a new Environmental Context Dashboard to the SAT, reactions were mixed yet strong. Some education experts hailed the idea as a way to level the…

When the College Board unveiled plans last month to add a new Environmental Context Dashboard to the SAT, reactions were mixed yet strong. Some education experts hailed the idea as a way to level the playing field for low-income college applicants, while others blasted it for reducing high school students to a score.

Deemed an “adversity score” in early news coverage — a characterization that the College Board has called inaccurate — the new tool aims to provide colleges with additional data on high schools and neighborhoods. The idea, according to College Board officials, is to help admissions officers understand the challenges that students face where they live and learn. Or, essentially, to provide context when reviewing college applications.

“That data gives you a rough sense of the neighborhood, the resources that it might afford and the level of challenge that a student might face,” says David Coleman, CEO of the College Board, the nonprofit organization that administers the SAT and other exams.

While 50 colleges used the new tool as part of a pilot program last year, that will increase to up to 150 institutions this fall. The tool will then be made “broadly available to colleges for free,” according to a tweet from the College Board.

What the Environmental Context Dashboard Provides

The Environmental Context Dashboard is visible to admissions officers, and SAT test-takers are each given an overall disadvantage level score on a scale from 1 to 100. The higher the number, the greater adversity a student has faced, according to the College Board. The so-called adversity score is comprised of three components.

First, SAT results are placed in context of the 25th, 50th and 75th percentile of scores from a student’s high school based on a three-year average.

The second component provides details on the high school a student attended, such as senior class size, poverty levels, Advanced Placement offerings, AP exam scores and more.

Finally, neighborhood data includes factors such as median family income, poverty rates, percentage of single-parent homes, homeownership rates, housing vacancies, housing costs and the probability of being the victim of a crime. This information comes from a combination of data from the College Board, the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics.

For students in the same neighborhoods and schools, the assigned number will be the same. For this reason, some admissions officers and College Board officials don’t see it as an individual score because it is applied en masse to all students in a school or neighborhood.

Some admissions officers say that the information on high schools is welcome because colleges are seeing more applications from out of state. While admissions pros regularly visit high schools nearby and even around the country, they simply can’t make stops everywhere.

“It’s almost impossible to know every school in the country,” says Monica Inzer, vice president for enrollment management at Hamilton College in New York, which will participate in the next phase of the pilot program. “It’s helpful to have context, and this is one more piece of information.”

Because of the level of detail provided, some higher ed professionals see the Environmental Context Dashboard as a major addition to the toolbox for admissions offices.

“When you think about that breadth of information, it’s actually astonishing to think that admissions committees might not have had access to that information already,” says Jennifer Steele, a professor in the School of Education at American University in the District of Columbia.

The College Board Is Still Fine-Tuning the Tool

While some admissions officers are welcoming of the additional context this tool provides, part of the criticism around the new dashboard is that, as it stands, students and parents don’t get to see the number that’s assigned. For now, it’s only visible to admissions officers.

“I think (the College Board) should disclose the actual score,” says Mandee Heller Adler, founder and president of International College Counselors based in Florida. Adler says the tool has raised questions from the families that she works with. Adler says the inability for a family to know a student’s score has prompted “speculation and mistrust.”

According to Coleman, the College Board may consider changing that because of concerns around transparency.

“We’re listening carefully to people’s feedback, and we want to make sure we make a tool that not only helps admissions officers do their work, but it tends to the concerns that some people have,” says Coleman, adding that there is a “public obligation to listen to our critics.”

While it’s too early to know if the number assigned to students will be shared with test-takers, Coleman says the College Board is having conversations about it. And while the “adversity score” itself may not be publicly available, much of what the information is based on — minus AP data — is already accessible via state and federal government websites.

Colleges Will Still Use a Holistic Admissions Process

A notion that many colleges are quick to dismiss is that the Environmental Context Dashboard will act as the deciding factor in admissions decisions. Rather, they say, it merely adds another data point to applications, which can be useful to consider alongside many other factors. That means high school grade point average, standardized test scores, letters of recommendation and essays still matter just as much.

“In my office, we’re going to use this really responsibly and carefully and thoughtfully, and more as an extra piece of information that we may consult,” Inzer says. She adds that she’s interested in the tool’s potential for identifying students who may need additional support services once enrolled.

Trinity University in Texas also participated in the early phase of the pilot program. In recent years Trinity has received a surge in applications. According to the school’s website, Trinity received more than 9,000 applications for this coming school year, which is more than double the 4,505 it received six years ago. A school official noted that increasing selectivity often comes at a cost to broadly defined diversity efforts in recruiting.

“We wanted to maintain or increase the diversity of our student body while we became more selective. We felt that the ECD would be an additional tool that could help our staff to contextualize student performance, relative to where they live and go to school, and help with these diversity efforts, as we became more selective,” says Eric Maloof, vice president of enrollment management at Trinity.

Thanks to the new tool, Maloof says Trinity was able to “give deserving kids a second look” and admitted its most diverse class last year.

Ultimately, how colleges use the Environmental Context Dashboard is dependent on the mission of the institution.

“In the end, schools have to look at it within the context of what they’re trying to accomplish, with what the institutional goals are,” says Gil J. Villanueva, associate vice president and dean of admission at the University of Richmond in Virginia, an early pilot program participant.

Early Results Show an Increase in Diverse Classes

Trinity isn’t the only pilot program participant reporting an uptick in diversity. At Florida State University, one of the early participants, using the Environmental Context Dashboard helped increase minority enrollment from 37% to 42% in its incoming class, according to school officials.

Similarly, experimental research of eight selective universities — granted anonymity for partaking in the study — found that schools are “significantly more likely to admit low-income applicants” when considering contextualized data as part of a holistic admissions process. The study was conducted by the College Board and researchers from the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor, Harvard University in Massachusetts and Cornell University in New York.

Some early criticism has suggested that the benefit to lower-income students will come at the detriment of higher-income families. Adler notes that’s a concern that she’s heard, though she’s skeptical that will be the case. Some admissions pros share that skepticism.

“One might argue that students who come from a privileged background with resources and parents who have gone to college, or a school system that can support them differently, already have an advocate telling their story in lots of different ways,” Inzer says.

Rather than harming one group to help another, many admissions officers see the new tool as a way to consider worthy candidates in context. Ultimately, they stress that this won’t hurt students’ chances of getting into college, noting there are many schools across the U.S.

“I always like to think that there are enough colleges out there that no one is truly hurt. Those students that have a limited selection set, they have to go to one particular institution, I think that’s a fallacy. I think there are lots of great colleges out there. But, sadly, there are going to be winners and losers in a very selective admissions process. I don’t think this really makes it any better or worse than it always was. I think it’s just one more tool that colleges can use,” says John Barnhill, FSU assistant vice president for academic affairs.

