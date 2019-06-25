What Mental Health Statistics Can Tell Us

Most of us know someone who’s struggled with mental health issues. Whether it’s depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder or another problem, mental health issues are common. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention…

Most of us know someone who’s struggled with mental health issues. Whether it’s depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder or another problem, mental health issues are common. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that:

— 3.9% of adults aged 18 and older have experienced serious psychological distress in the past 30 days.

— 7.6% of persons aged 12 and older have depression in any two-week period.

— 8.4% of children aged 6 to 17 have been diagnosed with anxiety and/or depression.

— Suicide is the second leading cause of death in 10 to 34 year olds. (Unintentional injury is the leading cause in this age group.)

Similarly, a recent report from Mental Health America, a nonprofit founded in 1909 that’s dedicated to addressing the needs of people living with mental illness and promoting good mental health in America, offers some statistics pertaining to the current state of mental health in America. According to its 2019 State of Mental Health in America report:

Over 44 million American adults (18.07%), have a mental health condition. That actually represents a slight decrease from the 2015 report, which found 18.19% of adults had a mental health condition. The rate of youth experiencing a mental health issue continued rising, and 62% of teens and children with a major depressive episode received no treatment.

Access to care is improving, but most Americans still have no access to care. The report states that 12.2% (5.3 million) adults with a mental illness remain uninsured, and 56.4% of adults with a mental illness received no treatment. “Over 24 million individuals experiencing a mental health illness are going untreated.”

A severe shortage of mental health clinicians is adding to the problem.

For its part, the National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that “approximately 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. (46.6 million) experience mental illness in a given year. This breaks down into:

— 1.1% (2.4 million) of American adults living with schizophrenia.

— 2.6% (6.1 million) living with bipolar disorder.

— 6.9% (16 million) living with major depression.

— 18.1% (42 million) living with anxiety disorders.

So, What Do All Those Numbers Actually Mean?

Moe Gelbart, a psychologist in private practice and founder of the Thelma McMillen Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment at Torrance Memorial Medical Center in Torrance, California, says that based on the epidemiological (or population-based data curated by organizations like the CDC), we know that “clearly the most prevalent mental health disorders are anxiety, number one, and then depression closely following it.” Bipolar disorder and schizophrenia trail behind, but are still fairly prevalent conditions.

“Probably 20% of people in the country have some form of mental health issue at some point in their lives, with less than 5% having severe problems with mental health issues,” such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia or another less common, severe mental health issue, Gelbart says. What this shows us is that “mental health problems are on a continuum from very little to very severe,” he says. And it’s important to talk about these issues so that people know what they are and how to access help.

Mary A. Fristad, professor of psychiatry and behavioral health, psychology and nutrition at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, agrees that the most common forms of mental health problems in America are “depression and anxiety,” but adds that another issue that takes a big toll is substance abuse and alcohol use disorders. She points to statistics from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health that indicate more than 25% of adults in the U.S. report binge drinking in the past 30 days. (Binge drinking is defined as consuming five or more drinks in a sitting, and a drink is defined as 12 ounces of beer, 8-9 ounces of malt liquor, 5 ounces of wine or 1.5 ounces of spirits.) The CDC also reports that 1 in 6 U.S. adults binge drinks four times a month. The NSDUH reports that 6.2% of adults, or approximately 15 million people, have an alcohol use disorder, and 2.5% of teenagers have an alcohol use disorder.

When it comes to children, the statistics and current trends in mental health are especially worrying, says Dr. David A. Axelson, chief of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. “From our perspective, there are certainly some concerning trends that are starting to show up in the scientific literature and epidemiologic surveillance that happens through the CDC. A very recent article just came out talking about the rates of major depression increasing among teenagers aged 12 to 17 by about 52% over the time period from 2009 to 2017. And there’s been several other studies that have been showing these increased rates of depression in our teenagers over the last 10 years.”

Even more concerning, he says, is that suicide rates among 10 to 19 year olds has increased. “We’re very worried about that,” he says. “There’s been an 86% increase in the rate of death by suicide for kids 10 to 19 over the past decade, that would be from 2007 to 2017. It’s now the second leading cause of death in that age group. And in particular, there’s been a very large increase in the rate among younger kids in the 10 to 14 range, where the rate has increased by 190% in that 10-year period. So we’re very concerned about the increased rates of depression, increased rates of death by suicide and also increased rates of diagnosis of autism spectrum disorders.” Some studies have indicated that the rate of ASD has jumped to 2% of kids being diagnosed with these disorders, up from “well below 1% in the past, so that’s a big increase,” he says.

Determining what’s causing these sharp increases is a complicated undertaking. Axelson says “there’s a lot of hypotheses, but there’s no definitive answer.” Still, the quick rise and pervasiveness of social media that’s been concurrent with these upticks in mental health disorders may play a role. At the same time, the amount of exercise most kids are getting daily has been steadily declining as physical education curriculums have been cut across the country. An increase in environmental toxins may also play a role.

Axelson says the mental health trends reflected in the data have been showing up in the emergency room, putting strain on the system. “More and more kids are presenting to emergency rooms in crisis, and we’re noticing that trend at our hospital to the point we really needed to design a facility that was specialized.” Nationwide will open a new hospital dedicated to pediatric behavioral and mental health disorders in early 2020 called the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Among both adults and children, the statistics paint a bleak picture. But when you look beyond the basic statics, you see an even bigger scope of problem, Gelbart says. While the statistics note that some 20% of people are dealing with a mental health issue, “that impact is multiplied by three or four when you’re thinking about the impact on society. For example, if dad is depressed, he might not be going to work. His wife is feeling the effects of that. And so on. It spreads beyond” the person with the mental health problem, so it’s important to think about these figures in context of how they impact society at large.

What all of these statistics show, Fristad notes, is that “despite being one of the wealthiest, most powerful countries in the world, we are not among the happiest or most content.” But we’re not alone in this either; the World Health Organization reports that globally, more than 300 million people are affected by depression, making it the leading cause of disability worldwide and “a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease.”

Why Is It Important to Track Mental Health Statistics?

Keeping track of health statistics — which illnesses are most prevalent and how many people they impact — is important for understanding how diseases move through and affect populations. Tracking trends over time is an important component of public health. With mental illness, this information can help researchers and doctors understand how the mental health of America is changing over time and which issues need the most attention.

The hope is that firm data can improve treatment options, says Theresa Nguyen, vice president of policy and programs for Mental Health America and the lead author on the State of Mental Health in America report the organization has produced annually since 2014. “We launched the State of Mental Health in America report back in 2014 because parity legislation,” which puts mental health on the same level in terms of insurance reimbursement as physical health, “had just passed and we wanted to start tracking longitudinal data across the country to see if we could identify trends in the data.” They were looking to see whether putting mental health issues on the same plane as physical health concerns would alter how many people were accessing care and in what areas. “We wanted to do that nationwide because at that point, some states were expanding Medicare and some were not.” They wanted to see how increased coverage might improve access figures, and they needed hard data to tell the story. “If there’s no data, then all we have are anecdotal findings,” she says.

What they’ve found is that when access to mental health services is increased, people do take advantage of that, but that shortages of mental health workers remain a big problem. “People can’t get care if they can’t find a child psychiatrist or a team, for example. If they’re struggling with a problem and you can’t find that care,” it almost doesn’t matter whether insurance will cover it. “I think that people think, ‘oh, it’s fine. People are getting care since we passed the Parity Act, but that’s not the case. Even in the best states, you have a 50-50 chance of getting care if you need it. That’s horrible,” she says, and the numbers highlight a real problem. Maine ranked the best in this measure, but still, 41.5% of adults in the state are not being treated for mental illness. Hawaii ranked the worst with 67.5% of adults going untreated.

To this end, Nguyen says the data could potentially help push more people to go into the field of mental health and help address a need that’s clearly been demonstrated. It can also help direct policy makers on where money should be spent to develop new programs, treatments or to study certain conditions in more depth. “We have to invest in the mental health workforce,” and find ways to make mental health care more affordable and accessible in underserved communities. “We need to invest in early identification and intervention. We can’t wait until people are in jail or homeless and disconnected from their family,” she says.

Axelson adds that that although the situation looks dire, “we can’t be overwhelmed. We’ve got to be willing to keep working on this problem and develop resources. We can have a wonderful impact to help kids and families, and we’ve been able to help save lives and turn lives around. You can’t lose hope even though the problem is pretty massive.” Data can help direct those efforts.

What to Do About Mental Health Issues?

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, Fristad says it’s important to “take steps to maximize physical and mental health,” such as:

— Getting enough sleep.

— Exercising regularly.

— Eating healthy foods.

— Avoiding excessive alcohol consumption.

— Not using illicit drugs.

— Making time for friends, family and loves ones.

— Spending time in nature.

— Praying or meditating.

— Maintaining a sense of humor.

— Volunteering to help others in need.

— Seeking professional help if mood, behavior or thinking patterns are interfering with life.

Gelbart says that cognitive behavioral therapy — also known at talk therapy or counseling — can work wonders for people struggling with anxiety, depression and other forms of mental illness. Sometimes offered in conjunction with medications, CBT helps patients understand the issues at play and develop strategies for coping with them. “The most important thing, I think, is CBT. To me all forms of counseling and therapy are CBT,” Gelbart says. While we might not be able to change the stressors that are leading to anxiety and depression, we can change how we respond to them, and CBT equips people with the tools to make those changes in how they react by offering them a safe place to “look at how you think and you recognize that how you think affects how you feel.” He says if you want to change how you feel, you should examine how you’re thinking and work to eliminate distortions of perception or incorrect information that could be causing you to feel bad. “That’s the core of counseling and psychotherapy — to understand where your feelings come from and your ability to change that.”

In addition to CBT, many patients find relief from mindfulness and meditation practices. By taking a step back and giving yourself room to think and breathe, you can teach yourself to relax and let go of some of the stress, tension, anxiety and depression that’s plaguing you, Gelbart says.

The bottom line, he says, is that you “don’t have to suffer silently.” If you’re dealing with a mental health concern, talk to someone — whether it’s a specialized mental health provider, your primary care doctor or a school counselor. Ask for help getting connected with help when you’re struggling.

Correction 06/28/19: A previous version of this story misstated the opening date of Nationwide’s new pediatric mental health hospital.