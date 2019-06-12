What Is Purchase Order Financing?

Purchase order financing can allow your business to keep up with customer demand and fill product orders when you’re caught in a cash flow squeeze. An alternative to traditional business financing, purchase order financing has…

Purchase order financing can allow your business to keep up with customer demand and fill product orders when you’re caught in a cash flow squeeze. An alternative to traditional business financing, purchase order financing has advantages and disadvantages for small business borrowers.

How Purchase Order Financing Works

Purchase order financing is designed to provide product-based businesses with short-term funding to fulfill specific orders.

Here’s how it works: The customer places an order with your business. You request financing from a lender based on the amount of the purchase order. The financing company pays your supplier to manufacture and deliver your products to your customers. Your customer is issued an invoice upon delivery and pays the financing company directly. The financing company then forwards the payment to you after deducting its fee.

Qualifying for Purchase Order Financing

Since purchase order financing is designed for product-based businesses, it’s not a funding avenue you can pursue if you run a service-based business or if you only sell materials rather than finished products. The types of businesses that may seek out PO financing can include startups, wholesalers, distributors, import and export businesses, and resellers.

One of the chief factors financing companies consider when approving businesses for purchase order financing is profit margin. Every lender is different, but generally, you may need to have a profit margin of about 20% to qualify for financing. The age of your business and your credit scores also come into play, but a lower credit score or having a newer business isn’t necessarily a barrier.

The financing company will also look at your customers and suppliers to make sure they’re financially sound. Specifically, lenders focus on credit history and payment history to ensure that the financing they’re providing is likely to be repaid.

Purchase Order Financing Benefits

There are several advantages purchase order financing can offer when you need funding to keep up with customer demand.

Flexibility. While the amount you can borrow varies by lender, it’s possible to get up to 100% of the funds needed to fill an order with purchase order financing. That can reduce your upfront out-of-pocket costs to zero. Keep in mind, however, that some lenders may require you to have some skin in the game, so your borrowing limit may be capped at a lower percentage of the purchase order total. That means you’ll need to cover some of the costs of fulfilling the purchase order.

Potentially easier qualification. Compared with traditional business loans, purchase order financing may be easier for businesses to arrange. For instance, your time in business or credit score may carry less weight for approval decisions compared with the financial health of your customers. No collateral is required, as the purchase order itself secures the loan.

“Purchase order financing is best for newer small businesses that don’t have a large amount of capital on hand, or businesses that are working with new clients and haven’t developed a reliable working relationship yet,” says Gerri Detweiler, education director for Nav, which offers free personal and business credit scores and a small-business financing marketplace.

Lower risk. With other types of business funding, you may be asked to sign a personal guarantee that makes you personally responsible for the loan. If you default on a business loan, your business and personal assets could become a target for debt collectors. Not to mention, your business and personal credit ratings could suffer.

In a purchase order transaction, the financing company is taking on the majority of the risk. The lender is counting on your customer to pay the invoice, rather than expecting you to repay the loan. If a customer fails to pay for any reason, the lender is at risk of a financial loss, rather than your business.

Quick funding. Delays can be costly for your business, especially if you have to turn customers away because you’re not able to fulfill orders. Purchase order financing can typically be completed within two weeks, potentially allowing you to keep up with your supplier’s production schedule and send out orders on time. That means no missed opportunities to generate revenues.

No regular burden on cash flow. With something like a term loan or equipment financing, your business may be expected to make regular payments until the loan is paid in full. A merchant cash advance may require weekly or even daily repayment. Having to meet a preset repayment schedule can weigh down your operating budget and cash flow, but purchase order financing eliminates that burden.

Downsides of Purchase Order Financing

Using purchase order financing to fund your business may sound tempting on several levels, but there are a couple of drawbacks to keep in mind.

It could cost more than alternatives. Other types of financing may assign a specific annual percentage rate to your loan. When you borrow with a fixed APR, you get predictable payments and it’s easier to calculate exactly how much interest you’ll pay. The lower the rate, the lower the interest paid.

Purchase order financing works a little differently. The financing company charges a fee, represented by a percentage. This percentage typically falls into the 1.8% to 6% range, and it’s charged on a monthly basis. Financing companies may charge a higher rate the first month, then reduce the rate each subsequent month the invoice remains outstanding.

It’s important to understand the rate you’re paying for purchase order financing and how long you’ll pay it. Potentially, purchase order financing could be a more costly financing option for your business compared with other loans, lines of credit or credit cards.

Your customers will know you need financing. Getting financing for your business is typically a behind-the-scenes effort. You approach a lender, apply for a loan and receive financing. You then use that financing to cover expenses. Purchase order financing is much more transparent: The customer is aware he or she is paying a financing company, not your business, to ensure the order is filled.

“There are no secrets in purchase order financing, so get ready to expose your business’s lack of working capital to your customer,” says Baron Christopher Hanson, principal and lead strategist at RedBaron Advisors.

Whether that’s of concern to you depends largely on your relationship with your customers. Hanson says it may not be an issue if you’ve been working with your customers for years, but if you have a newer business, needing financing could raise an eyebrow with your buyers.

Purchase Order Financing Alternatives

Purchase order financing is just one way to get working capital to meet your business expenses. Before you commit to a purchase order financing loan, consider the pros and cons of these options as well:

— Small business credit cards

— Business line of credit

— Short- or long-term business loans

— Invoice financing

— Inventory financing

— SBA loans

— Personal loans and credit cards

Also, consider establishing a line of credit directly with your suppliers to meet funding needs when you have a steady stream of orders.

“If your business has established good business credit, many suppliers will be happy to extend terms,” Detweiler says. “As you build business credit and a relationship with those suppliers, you may be able to get the time you need to fulfill an order, often at a cheaper cost.”

When deciding which type of financing to get, look at the big picture. Consider:

— How much you need to borrow.

— What the money will be used for.

— The interest rate you’re likely to qualify for based on your credit history.

— The fees you may pay.

— How long you’ll need to repay the loan.

If you do choose purchase order financing for your business, Hanson says to take your time and shop around. Get multiple quotes from different financing companies and negotiate the most favorable repayment terms possible for your business.

