What Is Clean Eating?

In fact, there are many attractive terms that get seamlessly woven into media headlines, acting like magnets to consumers. Yet when questioned about what these terms mean, the responses vary greatly. A recent survey conducted by the International Food Information Council Foundation found that a number of today’s trendy diets and food terms are those that tend to be defined differently, depending on who you ask. Alexandra Lewin-Zwerdling, IFIC’s Vice President of Research and Partnerships, underscored, “Food trends and our eating habits are personalized — and not always backed by the science; they reflect one’s own approach to health and wellness.” This practice is further boosted through the impact that influencers on social media have on consumer values, even when the popularity of those influencers seems to be based more upon their degree of followers rather than the degrees they earned in school.

Let’s clear up some of the confusion and explore a few of these hot, yet misunderstood, terms:

Clean Eating

IFIC found that clean eating was the most widely cited diet pattern in 2019, just in front of intermittent fasting. Given these trends, it appears that consumers look for diets that can be adapted to their lifestyles, making them more like eating styles rather than restrictive plans. But clean eating is defined by the shoppers and food companies that are creating their products. Currently, there is no formal definition as far as the guidelines established by the United States Department of Agriculture or Food and Drug Administration.

For some people, clean eating is represented by a short ingredient list on packages, emphasizing items that are easy to recognize and pronounce. Although I applaud this approach for some foods (like almond butter that only contains almonds), it doesn’t always apply. My favorite bread, for example, contains more than 25 ingredients on its label — and it’s organic, has whole grains and offers a wealth of other nutrients of value. But it’s far from a short list.

As far as pronunciation goes, some ingredients are listed by their chemical name instead of a common name. The ascorbic acid that might sound scary is merely the chemical name for vitamin C, a nutrient you might otherwise welcome.

“Free from” is commonly used on the front of product labels to tell you what the food does not contain, but just because an ingredient, like gluten, is eliminated, that product isn’t necessarily healthy. For example, a food free from gluten could be laden with sugar, salt, additives and preservatives — not what you consider to be “clean.” Moreover, unless you have a medical condition or gluten intolerance that prohibits you from eating it, gluten is not a harmful ingredient. So, if you just bought some gluten-free doughnuts, imagining that they’re cleaner than their gluten-filled counterparts, you might be in for a surprise.

Clean eating is also believed to include foods that aren’t processed, but that, too, is a word that is wrought with confusion. If you brought a carrot home from the farmer’s market and washed it, peeled it and steamed it…you processed it. Highly processed foods, on the other hand, could contain excessive amounts of calories, fat, sugar and sodium — and perhaps be void of value. If you’re trying to eat cleaner, choosing foods that are minimally processed is the way to go. Reading food labels can help you make better choices.

Sustainability

According to IFIC’s survey, more than half of consumers report that it’s at least somewhat important that the food products they purchase or consume are produced in an environmentally sustainable way. The same number of respondents believed that a sustainable food is one that’s labeled as locally grown, with labels sustainably sourced and non-GMO (not bioengineered).

I guess that makes sense, except “local” itself is another misunderstood term that lacks definition. Are local foods those that are grown in your neighborhood, or in your state or in your country? The answer to that question is up to you.

Sustainability could focus on reducing harm to the environment, reversing damage that’s already been done to the environment and using our resources wisely to not cause damage to people, animals or the planet while also taking closer look at how we grow, process and package food. In other words, it means many different things to each of us, depending upon our own interests. But IFIC highlights consumer confusion by showing that although they feel environmental sustainability is important, the majority (63%) say it’s hard to know when they’re making environmentally sustainable choices . That same percentage say that if it were easier to know, it would have a greater impact on their options.

Plant-based

Perhaps not as complicated as the words “antioxidants” or “omega-3 fatty acids,” most people have heard of the term “plant-based,” and therefore plants are becoming the main entree, not just the side dish. Even meat-eaters may be consuming more of a plant-based diet than they realize, especially since it’s easy to forget that foods like pasta, cereal and nuts are all plant-based.

In fact, IFIC reports that nearly three-quarters of consumers say they’ve heard of the term “plant-based,” and over half are interested in learning more about preparing plant-forward meals more often. Yet there’s quite a variation in how a plant-based diet is defined: About one-third (32%) believe it’s a vegan diet that avoids all animal products, including eggs and dairy. A similar percentage (30%) define it as a diet that emphasizes minimally processed foods that come from plants, with limited consumption of animal meat, eggs and dairy. Another 1 in 5 (20%) believe it’s a vegetarian diet that avoids animal meat, while 8% say it’s a diet in which you try to get as many fruits and vegetables as possible, with no limit on consuming animal meat, eggs and dairy.

