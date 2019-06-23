What Is a J.D. Degree?

A Juris Doctor degree, or a J.D., is an academic credential that paves the way for a career as a lawyer. “A J.D. is the foundational law degree that an American attorney obtains before taking…

“A J.D. is the foundational law degree that an American attorney obtains before taking the bar exam and being sworn in as an attorney,” wrote Hannah Carroll-Altman, a criminal defense lawyer with the Berry Law Firm in Nebraska, in an email. “Its purpose is to broadly prepare an attorney to practice law.”

Carroll-Altman, who has both a J.D. and a master of laws degree, commonly known as an LL.M., says one key distinction between a J.D. and an LL.M. is that an LL.M. is “a highly specialized advanced law degree,” which someone can only pursue after he or she has already graduated from law school. An LL.M. typically focuses on a particular area of law, she says, while a J.D. offers an overview of multiple areas of law.

What You Can Expect to Learn From a J.D. Program

According to law school experts, courses on the following topics are often mandatory for J.D. students:

— Civil procedure.

— Contracts.

— Criminal law.

— Constitutional law.

— Property.

— Torts.

— Administrative or regulatory law.

J.D. students at law schools that are accredited by the American Bar Association must also participate in a legal writing course, a professional responsibility course, plus an experiential learning course, such as a simulation class, a law clinic or a field placement.

Onnig Dombalagian, the vice dean for academic affairs at Tulane University Law School in New Orleans, says a solid J.D. program shows aspiring attorneys how to advocate on behalf of clients “zealously and effectively,” without compromising ethics. “An effective J.D. program not only teaches students legal doctrine, but also prepares them for practice by teaching them how to identify and address legal problems,” he adds.

Andrew Strauss, the dean of the University of Dayton School of Law in Ohio, describes a J.D. degree as an “advanced liberal arts degree” that can be used in a variety of ways professionally. “It actually applies liberal arts thinking to concrete problems in the real world,” he says. “I often think of what we do as lawyers as right at the juncture of theory and practice.” He says lawyers are experts at envisioning ways of implementing ideas and turning them into realities. So one of the skills J.D. students gain from law school is the ability to imagine how legal principles might apply to complex issues, such as figuring out who should be held legally responsible for the harm caused by an accident, Strauss adds.

Strauss says that, in order to decipher the meaning of a legal text, it helps to understand the rationale behind the law. Because lawyers on opposing sides of a legal dispute will often debate over lawmakers’ intentions, J.D. students are taught how to deliver compelling legal arguments about the proper interpretation of the law, he adds.

Can You Become an Attorney Without a J.D. Degree?

Though becoming a licensed attorney without earning a J.D. is feasible under certain circumstances in the U.S., it is rare for someone to accomplish this, legal experts say. There are some states, such as California, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, which allow people to take the state bar exam without having attended law school if they have completed a legal apprenticeship. However, most U.S. states require that people attend law school before sitting for the bar exam.

And though most states allow graduates of law schools outside the U.S. to take state bar exams under certain conditions, international law school grads are often required to deal with hurdles that their U.S.-educated counterparts are not obligated to face. For instance, in many states, lawyers educated outside the U.S. must demonstrate that their education was functionally equivalent to a U.S. J.D. program and that it included training in common law principles. These lawyers often must take law courses at an accredited U.S. law school in order to gain eligibility to take a state bar exam.

Strauss cautions that preparing for a state bar exam via an apprenticeship as opposed to attending a formal law school might be challenging, and he warns that some legal employers may be reluctant to hire somebody without a formal law degree.

However, Marc J. Randazza, a First Amendment and intellectual property attorney who is a managing partner and founder with the Randazza Legal Group, says he would be impressed with a candidate who had “read the law,” meaning that he or she had received their legal training via an apprenticeship as opposed to a J.D. program. “That shows tenacity, that shows intelligence, that shows creative thinking and that shows somebody with the sense to not waste $150,000 for a ticket that they can get punched by actually working for four years,” says Randazza, who has both a J.D. and an LL.M. Randazza also notes that tuition and fees at non-U.S. law schools are often lower than those at U.S. law schools, so students at international law schools may pay less for a legal education than their peers at U.S. law schools.

How to Decide Whether to Get a J.D. Degree

J.D. programs typically last for three years, and the financial cost of attending these programs can be significant, practicing attorneys warn. So it’s important for anyone who is contemplating a J.D. degree to do a cost-benefit analysis to gauge whether pursuing a J.D. is the best choice, attorneys say.

Israel F. Piedra, a civil litigation attorney with the Welts, White & Fontaine law firm in New Hampshire who is also a member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, says it’s important for prospective law students to consider if they have a compelling reason to pursue a law degree. Law school hopefuls should factor in whether legal training is either necessary or beneficial for their dream career, he says.

“I think a good part of that equation is (asking): What are my chances of getting a good job — a good, well-paying job — after graduating from this law school?” he says.

Randazza warns that taking on a significant amount of debt in order to attend law school might put an aspiring attorney in a situation where, after law school, he or she must pursue a high-paying job, as opposed to whatever job he or she finds most interesting and fulfilling. “Find the school from which you will graduate with the least debt, because that debt is a shackle on your ability to do a job you like rather than a job you need in order to pay off your loans,” he says.

How Hard Is Law school?

Piedra cautions that law school can be extraordinarily demanding. “It’s not easy to coast along,” he says. “You need to stay on top of your reading. It’s a lot of reading.”

He says memorizing and regurgitating facts is not sufficient for success in law school classes, which require students to understand how to apply legal principles to a wide array of circumstances.

Criminal defense attorney Patrick Barone, founder of Barone Defense firm in Michigan, notes that the first year of law school tends to be the most challenging. “Many students drop out the first year because the work and reading load is so high, as is the stress and the competition among students,” Barone wrote in an email. “In the first year, students are asked to stand and recite a case from the reading assigned, giving the issue, analysis, rule and conclusion of the case. Students are randomly selected each class for this recitation, and it can be very anxiety producing.”

However, Randazza says aspiring lawyers should not be scared of law school. He says “the myth that it is difficult” is an idea that lawyers often express when they are touting the value of their services. “So I would tell any prospective student, ‘Do not be afraid.'” Randazza, who earned his J.D. from Georgetown University, suggests that getting into a highly selective law school may be more challenging than completing the coursework and graduating from that type of school.

Strauss says law school is rigorous, but not so overwhelming that prospective law students should feel intimidated. “It’s hard, it’s a challenge, but it’s not essentially different in nature than any other new challenge. … You’re teaching yourself to think in a different kind of way,” he says.

Strauss says learning the law is analogous to learning a foreign language, because the law operates according to certain rules, just like a language does. And he says learning the law is also similar to learning how to ski, because at the beginning of the learning process, students often struggle to gain their footing and feel grounded. He adds that aspiring lawyers are often so anxious about the difficulty of law school that it is counterproductive. “That can be really self-defeating,” he says. “It’s just something to learn.”

