What Are Statement Credits?

If you have a rewards credit card, you may be able to redeem your rewards for a statement credit. Sometimes you might receive credits automatically. With a statement credit, the card issuer just adds money to your account balance rather than making a deposit to your bank account or sending you a check.

Depending on the card and the credit, you can find ways to enhance the value of your statement credits.

How Statement Credits Work

The type of card you have will determine if and how you can use a statement credit.

Cash back credit cards: You may have several options to redeem your cash back, such as a direct deposit, a paper check or a statement credit. Some credit cards only allow users to get cash back as a statement credit.

With cash back credit cards, you can often use rewards for a general statement credit rather than a credit toward a specific purchase. Also, some cards set a minimum amount of rewards, usually $25, before you can redeem them. Others may allow you to redeem rewards in any amount.

Keep in mind, though, that a statement credit likely won’t count toward your minimum monthly payment. Make sure you pay at least that amount each month to avoid a late fee or other penalties.

Travel credit cards: You can use rewards from certain travel credit cards to cover just about any travel expense. Simply book a trip with your card, then use your points or miles to get a full or partial statement credit for each travel purchase.

Note that you have a certain time frame during which you must request your travel statement credit. Among popular travel credit cards, this period ranges from 90 days to 12 months from the date the purchase posts to your account.

Some travel credit cards also have a minimum redemption amount. For instance, you may only be able to request a statement credit for purchases of at least $100.

Finally, what counts as travel can vary by card. Read your card’s terms and conditions before booking a trip you can’t afford without points or miles.

What Are the Perks of Travel Card Statement Credits?

Some top-tier travel credit cards offer statement credits as a benefit outside of their rewards programs. These credits are often automatic, so you don’t have to worry about opting in or requesting them.

Depending on your card, you could receive a credit for certain types of travel costs or for more general ones. These are some common credits:

General travel statement credit. You might receive an annual credit that applies to all travel. That includes charges for taxis, trains and parking garages.

“Just charge airline tickets, a hotel stay or even Uber rides to the card, and you’ll use the credits without much effort,” says Gary Leff, author of frequent flyer blog View from the Wing.

Air travel statement credit. A handful of credit cards offer an annual credit toward general air travel, which includes tickets, baggage fees, upgrades and more.

Airline fee statement credit. You may be able to use this annual credit for baggage fees, in-flight food and drinks, upgrades, and airline lounge fees, but not for flight tickets.

“For an elite frequent flyer with club access who doesn’t check bags, that can be tough to use,” Leff says.

Even more restrictions could apply. With The Platinum Card from American Express, for instance, you can only get statement credits for certain expenses on one airline you select each year.

Hotel purchase statement credit. Premium hotel credit cards may offer an annual credit for purchases with co-branded partners.

In most cases, you can use the credit to book a hotel room or to cover resort or parking fees. You may even be able to get credit for purchases at on-site restaurants, spas and other establishments. But you must charge them to your room and pay the final bill with your card.

Some credits may only apply to certain properties. “It’s extremely important to read the terms and conditions for these credits because they are often designed in a way that they could go unused,” says Angelina Aucello, founder of Angelina Travels, a rewards travel blog.

Expedited airport security statement credit. Several major credit cards provide a credit for your Global Entry or TSA Precheck application fee. TSA Precheck offers faster security screening at U.S. airports, and Global Entry lets you skip the U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection line and use an automated kiosk. Both programs require renewal every five years, and most cards repeat this credit every four or five years.

If you have a card with this perk, choose Global Entry, even if you don’t plan to travel abroad right away. Global Entry includes a TSA Precheck membership.

How to Make the Most of Your Statement Credits

Statement credits can save you money by cutting your credit card bill or covering some or all of your trip costs. “There are plenty of travel credit cards out there that can truly pay for themselves, despite coming with a high annual fee,” Aucello says.

But have a plan to use all your credits so you don’t leave any money on the table. Here’s how you can take full advantage of your statement credits.

If you have a cash back credit card: If your card offers a statement credit as a reward, this may be more convenient than getting a check in the mail or a direct deposit to your bank account. That’s true, especially if you will use that cash to pay down your balance.

At the same time, that credit doesn’t let you use the money for anything else. If you want to save your cash back rewards for a future purchase, opt for a check or a bank deposit.

If you redeem travel credit card rewards: You can get a lot of flexibility when booking a trip if you can use points or miles for statement credits toward travel purchases.

You don’t even need to have enough rewards to fully cover your trip. If your card provides at least 90 days to redeem credits, you can check whether you will earn enough rewards from expenses during that time frame to cover the costs. If not, you’ll have to pay the difference.

If you get travel credit card perks: Know which purchases qualify for credit and other key details if you get statement credits as a card benefit.

“Travel credits aren’t the same as cash,” Leff says. Make sure you keep track of your credits and use them before they expire.

Aucello adds, “Without careful and habitual planning, even the savviest and most mindful traveler can let these travel credits slip through the cracks.”

Yet these credits can effectively reduce the cost of your credit card. Say a card has a $450 annual fee and a $300 statement credit for purchases you’d make whether or not you have the card. The annual cost of the credit card becomes $150, making it more affordable.

If you’re in the market for a new credit card, do not overlook the benefits of statement credits. But do the math to make sure that a card with statement credits is your best option.

