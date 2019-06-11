What Ángel Cabrera’s departure would mean for George Mason — and the region

If Ángel Cabrera leaves George Mason University to become president of Georgia Tech, Greater Washington will lose a valued leader after a nearly seven-year run that changed the trajectory of Fairfax’s largest public university. That’s…

If Ángel Cabrera leaves George Mason University to become president of Georgia Tech, Greater Washington will lose a valued leader after a nearly seven-year run that changed the trajectory of Fairfax’s largest public university.

That’s the reaction within the region’s business community and academic circles, after news spread last week that the GMU president had been named the sole finalist for the top slot at Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech’s Board of Regents still needs to make a final vote on the decision, and GMU said it plans to wait before making any decisions about its own next steps. For Cabrera — who declined through a spokesman to comment beyond a university press release — the move would make sense; he and his wife have deep ties to the Atlanta university, and his son is a recent graduate. But the prospect elicited reflection about Cabrera’s local impact from colleagues and counterparts.

The consensus: It’s a major loss.

“He’s a really innovative, thoughtful,…