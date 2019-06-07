West-Park is over. Here’s what’s in store for what remains of the Tysons office park.

West-Park Business Park is the quintessential Tysons of the past — an office building surrounding by a sea of surface parking, following by another office building and more parking. Those days are over, as Fairfax…

Those days are over, as Fairfax County pursues a walkable, transit-oriented, mixed-use future for its largest commercial center. West-Park, developed by West Group in the early 1990s, has been carved up among several owners and multiple planned mixed-use developments, notably Cityline Partners’ Arbor Row and PS Business Parks’ The Mile.

The latter is the subject of conceptual and final development plans scheduled for a Fairfax County Planning Commission vote June 19. PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB), which paid $140 million in 2010 for a 40-acre, 738,000-square-foot West-Park portfolio, is proposing a total overhaul that will flip what remains of the former office park on its head. Its team includes McLean-based Kettler Inc. as development manager and architects Design Collective Inc. and Sasaki Associates…