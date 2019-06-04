Wells Fargo anoints D.C. as new regional commercial banking HQ

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has reorganized and consolidated its commercial banking operations — and has made the D.C. area headquarters for its combined business banking efforts. The new D.C.-heavy footprint follows the consolidation…

The new D.C.-heavy footprint follows the consolidation of of its middle-market, business, government and institutional banking practices. For example, its middle-market banking division had been divided into five zones. Its business banking segment was divided into seven regions. All of it will now be part of a streamlined commercial banking business divided into just three regions. The eastern region consists of 19 states and stretches from Eastern Canada to Florida and west to Mississippi.

Kristin Lesher, a D.C. resident who has commuted to New York previously, will head up the eastern region. She was previously the co-head of the bank’s investment banking origination office and head of its middle market investment banking office, among other senior roles.

The elevation of D.C. as head of the…