Wells Fargo anoints D.C. as new regional commercial banking HQ

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 4, 2019 11:29 am 06/04/2019 11:29am
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has reorganized and consolidated its commercial banking operations — and has made the D.C. area headquarters for its combined business banking efforts.

The new D.C.-heavy footprint follows the consolidation of of its middle-market, business, government and institutional banking practices. For example, its middle-market banking division had been divided into five zones. Its business banking segment was divided into seven regions. All of it will now be part of a streamlined commercial banking business divided into just three regions. The eastern region consists of 19 states and stretches from Eastern Canada to Florida and west to Mississippi.

Kristin Lesher, a D.C. resident who has commuted to New York previously, will head up the eastern region. She was previously the co-head of the bank’s investment banking origination office and head of its middle market investment banking office, among other senior roles.

