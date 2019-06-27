WashREIT upending its portfolio, selling most of its retail inventory in two major transactions

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE) has entered into contracts to sell eight major area shopping centers, reducing its retail exposure to a negligible percentage while taking other steps to boost its multifamily holdings. …

The D.C.-based WashREIT announced Wednesday it has two institutional buyers, neither of which was identified, lined up for its retail assets. Its strategy, it said, is “de-risking.”

The first set of shopping centers will sell in late July to one buyer for roughly $485 million: Wheaton Park in Wheaton, Olney Village Center in Olney, Shoppes of Foxchase and Bradlee Shopping Center in Alexandria, and Gateway Overlook in Columbia.

A second sale agreement includes WashREIT’s three “power center assets” in Hagerstown and Frederick, Maryland, totaling 850,000 square feet. The sale price will be released after closing, expected in late July or early August.

WashREIT also announced it has entered into a contract to acquire an undisclosed “urban-infill,…