Virginia’s data center tax exemption paying off, state finds

Virginia’s investments in data centers are paying off, according to a new report.

Between fiscal years 2010 and 2017, the state’s data center sales and use tax exemption was responsible for $417 million in foregone revenue, the state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found. But, on average per year, it increased private sector employment by 7,665 jobs, Virginia’s GDP by $1.3 billion and statewide personal income by $724.9 million.

The $417 million, which JLARC and report consultant Terance J. Rephann of the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service say may be an underestimate, represented more than a fifth of Virginia’s total spending on economic development incentives during this period. The report estimates the majority of economic activity generated by data centers can be attributed to the incentive — the foregone revenue induced up to 90% of data center activity.

