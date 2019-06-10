Virginia Tech Innovation Campus to land at Potomac Yard

The Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, a $1 billion effort to build up the state’s tech worker ecosystem in conjunction with Amazon.com Inc.’s arrival, will be constructed in Alexandria’s section of Potomac Yard. Oakville Triangle, located…

Oakville Triangle, located across Route 1 from Potomac Yard, is out. Instead, the campus will be located within the northern portion of Potomac Yard, on 15 acres between Four Mile Run and the existing Regal Cinemas theater, about a quarter mile from the planned Potomac Yard Metro station.

“It is the ideal location to support Virginia Tech’s bold plan to develop new tech talent, disciplines, programs, and human-centered research that will shape the economic future of the commonwealth and beyond,” Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said in a release.

The Washington Post first reported the news.

The Washington Business Journal had previously reported that all or part of the campus might be located outside of the 20-acre Oakville Triangle, a property controlled by Stonebridge…