Viewpoint: What business can do to ease homelessness

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 20, 2019 2:00 pm 06/20/2019 02:00pm
Last week, several Silicon Valley giants came to Washington, but they didn’t come here to meet with Congress or to discuss tech policy. Instead, they met with local businesses leaders and D.C. government officials to talk about a crisis that is affecting communities across the country — homelessness and the shortage of affordable housing.

Often in conversations about the affordable housing crisis, big tech is viewed as part of the problem and not the solution. Yet, many of these companies recognize the vital role they must play and the unique voice they bring to conversations affecting communities where they operate and constituents they serve, including staff and community members.

We were pleased to hear from corporate executives at Salesforce, Zillow, Cisco, and Kaiser Permanente about why their companies felt an urgency to meaningfully engage in addressing homelessness and housing insecurity. A few highlights include:

