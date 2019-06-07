Viewpoint: What business can do for affordable housing

For workers across the D.C. region, getting to and from work can be a job in itself. According to U.S. Census data, the nation’s capital ranks second among U.S. metro regions in the length of…

For workers across the D.C. region, getting to and from work can be a job in itself. According to U.S. Census data, the nation’s capital ranks second among U.S. metro regions in the length of the average daily commute, behind only New York City. The main reason why D.C. has earned this dubious distinction? A lack of affordable housing connected to good jobs.

This isn’t just a problem for workers; it has huge repercussions for employers and the regional economy. It’s also a problem that can be addressed through innovative solutions that help put affordable housing in reach for more low- and middle-income workers.

More on the problem first. A household is considered “cost-burdened” when it spends more than 30 percent of income on housing and utilities. It’s a statistical yardstick, but it’s also the grim month-to-month reality for millions of households across the country. In fact, a substantial majority of extremely low-income rental households have housing costs exceeding…