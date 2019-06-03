Viceroy Hotels entering D.C. market with management of current Kimpton properties

Two D.C. hotels will be under new management come July. Bethesda-based Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) announced Monday that West Hollywood, California-based Viceroy Hotels & Resorts will take over July 1 as third-party operator of…

Two D.C. hotels will be under new management come July.

Bethesda-based Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) announced Monday that West Hollywood, California-based Viceroy Hotels & Resorts will take over July 1 as third-party operator of the Mason & Rook Hotel and the Donovan Hotel. Both the Mason & Rook and Donovan are currently Kimpton properties.

The 178-room Kimpton Mason & Rook, 1430 Rhode Island Ave. NW, will be rebranded in early 2020, following a renovation, as Viceroy Hotel Washington D.C. This will be the hotel’s second rebranded in four years: It was formerly the Hotel Helix.

The 198-room “upper-upscale” Donovan, meanwhile, will be rebranded and relaunched as part of Viceroy’s “Unofficial Z Collection” in 2020.

Based on its properties listing, these appear to be the first two Viceroy properties east of Chicago.

“We are very excited to bring Viceroy to Washington, D.C. to manage these two unique lifestyle hotels, which have so much upside potential,” Pebblebrook…