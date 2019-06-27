Veterans in Business: Vivian Greentree

There are two principles Vivian Greentree tries to convey to those who work under her: valuing the individual worker is paramount to a business’ success and Halloween props aren’t just for October. In her current…

There are two principles Vivian Greentree tries to convey to those who work under her: valuing the individual worker is paramount to a business’ success and Halloween props aren’t just for October.

In her current role at First Data Corp., as senior vice president and global head of corporate citizenship, Greentree and her team work to make the Atlanta-based financial services company more inclusive and welcoming for minority groups not often represented in a Fortune 500 company.

“I’m very meticulous about our metrics,” she says. “I need to know where we are doing well and where we can do better.”

But long hours interpreting hiring data also need to be broken up with the occasional laugh, which is why Greentree has at times slipped a plastic finger in someone’s salad or brought eyeball cookies or, yes, a fake severed head to work.

“I’m not above putting heads in the freezer,” she says. “We spend a lot of time at the office and work really hard, so, I like us…