Veterans in Business: Ryung Suh

After nearly a decade as CEO of Atlas Research LLC, the management consulting firm he helped found, Ryung Suh made a bold choice: He fired himself.

In 2017, he formally stepped away from the chief executive role, allowing Robin Portman to step in as he shifted to become chair of the company’s board.

“As a founder of the company, it’s very difficult and challenging to find when you need to fire yourself and let go of the reins,” Suh says. “For us, we’re very fortunate because we brought in Robin Portman, who is outstanding. She’s supercharged the company. My goal every day is to stay out of her way.”

Suh knew that it was the right decision to keep the D.C.-based firm — which had more than $60 million in revenue in 2018 and has seen a 958% five-year growth rate — booming.

It’s the type of selfless, coordinated sense of leadership that Suh credits his military past for helping develop. Suh entered the U.S. Army straight out of high school, a move inspired in part…