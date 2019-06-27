202
Home » Latest News » Veterans in Business: Ryung Suh

Veterans in Business: Ryung Suh

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 27, 2019 5:38 pm 06/27/2019 05:38pm
Share

After nearly a decade as CEO of Atlas Research LLC, the management consulting firm he helped found, Ryung Suh made a bold choice: He fired himself.

In 2017, he formally stepped away from the chief executive role, allowing Robin Portman to step in as he shifted to become chair of the company’s board.

“As a founder of the company, it’s very difficult and challenging to find when you need to fire yourself and let go of the reins,” Suh says. “For us, we’re very fortunate because we brought in Robin Portman, who is outstanding. She’s supercharged the company. My goal every day is to stay out of her way.”

Suh knew that it was the right decision to keep the D.C.-based firm — which had more than $60 million in revenue in 2018 and has seen a 958% five-year growth rate — booming.

It’s the type of selfless, coordinated sense of leadership that Suh credits his military past for helping develop. Suh entered the U.S. Army straight out of high school, a move inspired in part…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!