Veterans in Business: Pat Pacious

When Choice Hotels CEO Pat Pacious deployed with his first ship, the USS Josephus Daniels, the 22-year-old destroyer was already older than he was — and getting a bit rusty.

“It was built in 1965 and it showed its age from time to time,” says Pacious, who served as a boilers officer despite having little electrical training before going into the Navy. He had majored in political science when he attended Duke University on an ROTC scholarship.

Deployed in the Persian Gulf during the Iran-Iraq war, the “Joey D,” as it was nicknamed, didn’t have a great reputation. But it taught Pacious one of the most important lessons he took out of military service: Change starts at the top.

“It was probably the worst cruiser in the fleet, and we got a new commanding officer who took us from worst to first, where we won the battle efficiency award,” Pacious says. “It started with how we talked about ourselves, having a sense of pride in where we came to work every day.”

