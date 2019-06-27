Veterans in Business: Mark Rockefeller

Mark Rockefeller’s advice for veterans transitioning into civilian life can be easily boiled down into a hashtag — one he’s frequently touting on his personal social channels: #secondservice. “It’s the idea that our first service…

Mark Rockefeller’s advice for veterans transitioning into civilian life can be easily boiled down into a hashtag — one he’s frequently touting on his personal social channels: #secondservice.

“It’s the idea that our first service to our country was in uniform in the military, but there are very specific skills that we learned that are valuable to the country after we get out,” Rockefeller says. “Think about that time after you leave service as your second service and approach it from that perspective.”

It’s advice that Rockefeller took to heart in 2013 when he helped co-found StreetShares, a Reston financial tech company focused on online lending to veteran-owned small businesses.

Rockefeller had spent years in the U.S. Air Force and JAG Corps, including serving at the Pentagon, The Hague and in Iraq, before joining law firm Milbank, Tweed Hadley & McCloy LLP. That’s when his “second service” came calling with an assist from partner and former Capital One…