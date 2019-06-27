Veterans in Business: Kim Hayes

When she’s not at work, Kim Hayes tries to get out on a boat on the weekends as much as she possibly can. So, maybe it’s not a surprise that one of her life mottos…

“Speed boats have a trail of water, a wake,” she says. “I always tell people that you should ask yourself, when you’re working, are you leaving a wake? Are you leaving an impression? Are you doing something that is visibly making a difference?”

Hayes, who founded Vienna business management consulting firm The Ambit Group in 2004 as one of the first certified woman-owned, service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses, can say that Ambit is her example of making an impression. The federal contracting firm specializes in IT, operations management and data management and works mainly in the homeland defense and public safety spheres.

“I’ve built a business in a community that we’ve supported over 800 disasters. We’ve helped recover almost $130 million dollars out of…