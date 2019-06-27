Veterans in Business: Katie Crotty

Katie Crotty remembers a time when data analytics was very much a paper-and-pencil project. “I learned Cold War doctrine based on the Russian military,” she says. “I learned on analog products. How I learned to…

Katie Crotty remembers a time when data analytics was very much a paper-and-pencil project.

“I learned Cold War doctrine based on the Russian military,” she says. “I learned on analog products. How I learned to do intelligence was on a map covered with acetate and we would draw on it with permanent marker.”

Crotty joined the Army ROTC at the University of Washington at 17, eventually becoming a military intelligence officer.

“Really from a young age, I always had a sense of service, and I knew it was a route that I wanted to take,” she says.

Although she didn’t know it at the time, the decision would place her on the edge of epochs when it came to the military’s practice of intelligence gathering. And it would end up laying the foundation for her career.

Now the co-founder and CEO of Praescient Analytics, Crotty ties technology and the tradecraft she acquired in the military to provide data analysis for everything from law enforcement cases and military operations…