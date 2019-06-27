Veterans in Business: Gregory Coleman

Greg Coleman has had a plan since age 12. “I wanted to be a pilot and I wanted to run a company,” says the Chicago native, who grew up around his dad, a former Navy…

“I wanted to be a pilot and I wanted to run a company,” says the Chicago native, who grew up around his dad, a former Navy pilot, and his grandfather, a former Army pilot and one of the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II.

So Coleman went to the U.S. Air Force Academy, majored in electrical engineering and, after a year in flight school at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma, started flying at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. He rose in the ranks over the next four years, with missions from the Kosovo liberation to operations Southern Watch and Northern Watch in the Middle East, all before piloting VIPs in business jets for another three years.

But it wasn’t until he left active duty in 2004 and joined the National Guard in D.C. that Coleman pursued the second piece of his childhood blueprint. In 2007, he enrolled in the executive MBA program at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, where he’d travel on weekends while…